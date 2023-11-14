OneFamily, the organization that provides social, financial, and emotional assistance to victims of terror, is sponsoring an exclusive VIP dinner and concert featuring Ishay Ribo, one of Israel's most popular young artists, on Tuesday evening in Washington, DC, after the March for Israel rally. The event will be held at the Karma DC Live Music Venue, with dinner at 5 PM and the program and concert beginning at 6 PM.

All proceeds from the event will benefit victims of terror in Israel.

>>> For more information and to purchase tickets, click on the following link: https://charity.pledgeit.org/Riboconcert.