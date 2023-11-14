'Don't speak in our name': Group of fringe Swede Jews attack Israel

A group of 28 Swedish Jews and individuals with Jewish backgrounds emphasized their distinct views on the Israel-Palestine conflict in an op-ed published in Aftonbladet, a local newspaper.

"We don't want Israel to speak in our name," is the op-ed's headline. "We are Swedish Jews or have a Jewish background and fight against the occupation," this group wrote.

They stated, "There is no unified Jewish people who think the same... Especially not when it comes to the politics of the State of Israel." The signatories expressed opposition to Israel's occupation policy and the mistreatment of Palestinians, challenging the notion that Israel represents all Jewish people.

'Criticism of the state of Israel is not the same as antisemitism'

The group also tackled the issue of conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism, claiming that "criticism of the state of Israel is not the same as antisemitism."

They argued that the Israel-Palestine conflict is a national struggle rather than a religious war, highlighting the need for peaceful coexistence. The op-ed, signed by 28 individuals, contributes to the broader discussion on the conflict, advocating for a nuanced understanding and recognition of diverse Jewish perspectives.

The Swedish Jewish Youth Association reacted on X: "Everyone has the right to their opinion, being Jewish rarely means that we agree with each other. However, we believe that initiatives and articles like these only contribute to the polarization of this issue. A group of 28 people should not be considered to represent anyone other than themselves."

Alla har rätt till sin åsikt, judiskhet medför sällan att vi håller med varandra. Vi anser dock att initiativ & artiklar som dessa enbart spär på polariseringen i denna fråga. En grupp om 28 pers bör inte anses representera någon annan än dem själva. https://t.co/Kx2R50rO3m — Judiska Ungdomsförbundet i Sverige (JUS) (@JudiskaUngdom) November 13, 2023

Aftonbladet is a Swedish daily tabloid newspaper based in Stockholm and is among the largest daily newspapers in the Nordic countries. It gained attention for its left-wing stance and controversial publications in its cultural section, which led to criticism and accusations related to its positions in Israel and Russia, ultimately resulting in the resignation of its former culture editor, Åsa Linderborg, in 2019.