The German Bundestag is set to address crucial issues related to antisemitism, terror, and hatred with the discussion of two draft laws submitted by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. The debate, scheduled for Friday morning, marks the first consideration of these proposed legislations.

The first draft law, titled "Combating Antisemitism, Terror, Hatred, and Incitement" (20/9310), aims to amend the Criminal Code in response to heightened concerns following the October 7, 2023, attack by the Hamas Palestinian terrorist organization in Israel.

What is the point of each proposal?

The proposal seeks to address the threat posed to Jewish citizens in Germany and tackle issues such as Hamas terrorism, antisemitism, and the denial of Israel's right to exist.

The second draft law (20/9311) focuses on ending the residence and preventing the naturalization of antisemitic foreigners. It introduces measures to better protect against the spread of antisemitism originating from abroad.

The proposal includes provisions for expulsion in cases of antisemitic crimes, as well as changes to asylum, refugee, and nationality laws.

Following the approximately 80-minute debate, both draft laws will be referred to relevant committees for further discussion. The Legal Affairs Committee will take the lead on the first bill, while the Committee on Home Affairs and Homeland will oversee the second bill.