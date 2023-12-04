A Jewish-owned falafel outlet in Center City, Philadelphia, named Goldie, experienced a harrowing incident on Sunday: A group gathered outside the establishment, loudly chanting accusations against the restaurant, elevating tensions in the community. This event has elicited strong reactions from both Pennsylvania's Governor and other political figures.

Mike Solomonov, an Israeli-born chef renowned for winning the James Beard Award and raised in Pittsburgh, owns this falafel chain. The protestors' chants were particularly striking, with phrases like, "Goldie, Goldie, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide" echoing around the establishment, drawing significant attention to their cause.

Protestors in Philadelphia stand outside of a Jewish & Israeli owned falafel restaurant“Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” pic.twitter.com/yF7hQwev66 — Jordan (@thatJVG) December 3, 2023

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro sternly addressed the incident, saying, "Tonight in Philly, we witnessed a blatant act of antisemitism. This was not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed simply because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. Such hate and bigotry are reminiscent of a very dark time in history."

US Representative Brendan Boyle joined in the condemnation, emphasizing, "I can't believe I even have to say this, but targeting businesses simply because they're Jewish-owned is despicable. Philadelphia stands against this sort of harassment and hate." Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Organizers of the march praised October 7 massacre

The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that the Philly Palestine Coalition organized the march. In October, this group called for a boycott of 'Zionist ' owned businesses, including Goldie and others owned by Solomonov. On October 7, the coalition's stance became more controversial when they celebrated certain actions rather than denouncing them. Their social media echoed with statements like, "Palestine lives," and "The resistance lives," claiming Gaza's control over three Israeli settlements.