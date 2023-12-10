Julie Platt, the Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, will serve as the interim chair of the University of Pennsylvania Board, following the resignation of the previous chair, Scott Bok.

The announcement came amid a broader context of rising concerns about antisemitism on college campuses. University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill had resigned after facing criticism over her handling of antisemitism issues, particularly following the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Platt, a prominent and respectable Jewish leader, who had been serving as the Vice Chair of the university's board, emphasized her commitment to her role at the Jewish Federations and her ongoing efforts against antisemitism.

"Following the resignation of University of Pennsylvania Board Chair Scott Bok, the board asked me to serve as interim chair. I made clear that my priority is my role as chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, and therefore, agreed to do so and lead the process of selecting a new chair by the start of the next semester, which begins in January 2024," Platt stated. University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled ''Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism'' on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO/FILE PHOTO)

The rising issue of antisemitism on campus

During her tenure as vice chair, Platt shared that she focused on addressing the rising issues of antisemitism on campus. "As Vice Chair of the university’s board these past several months, I worked hard from the inside to address the rising issues of antisemitism on campus. Unfortunately, we did not make all the progress that we should have and intended to accomplish," she added.

The subtext of Platt's statement made it clear that she seeks to make substantial changes within the esteemed academic institution, rather than leaving, during this sensitive time.

"As chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, we are leading the largest mobilization in our history in support of Israel’s right to protect its citizens and against the rise of antisemitism in North America, including staging the largest Jewish rally in American history on the National Mall. We will continue this fight with all our energy," Platt emphasized in her statement. Advertisement

The university was in the process of appointing an interim president, with Platt actively involved in the search for new leadership. The developments at the University of Pennsylvania were seen as part of a larger movement addressing concerns of antisemitism in educational institutions across the United States.

Platt is a prominent American philanthropist and the chair of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America. She is married to Marc Platt, a successful film, television, and theatre producer known for "La La Land" and "Wicked." Their son, Ben Platt, is a renowned actor and singer, acclaimed for his Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen," and lead actor of The Politician, a Netflix series.