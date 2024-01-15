London sees largest pro-Israel demonstration this year

More than 25,000 people braved freezing temperatures in London for the biggest pro-Israel demonstration of the year to commemorate 100 days since the October 7 massacre. Gathering in Trafalgar Square, a day after a pro-Palestinian demonstration marred by violence and antisemitism, with at least six arrests, the mood was by turn proud, joyous, defiant, and sad. The demonstration was the first overtly pro-Israel one – others have been vigils for the dead and the hostages – and it came as the amount of antisemitism being felt by British Jews surpassed record levels long ago. Union Jacks, Israeli flags, and many from Iran all flew together at the heart of the capital city.

Support for Israelis and hostages, condemnation of international organizations

With a media that is often accused of having a pro-Palestine bias and a Diaspora crowd that was generally anti-Netanyahu, the mood was best summed up by Brit-Israeli Ali Lipman, 50, who said: “We are here to support the amazing people and army of Israel who have a right to defend themselves against evil terrorists. But I hope Bibi and his dire self-serving extreme government don’t think we are here for them – because we are not.”

The focus was both on the hostages and the rightness of standing with Israel.

Israel supporters at rally in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, January 14, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Belinda Jiao) The star draw was British-Israeli Eylon Levy, the government’s English language spokesman. The 33-year-old former television anchor, who was educated at both Oxford and Cambridge, has become a popular character – and has even attained heart-throb status – for his articulate defense of Israel on television. Even his eyebrows – which appear to take on a life of their own during hostile questioning – have attained cult status and have their own social media accounts. He won a rock star welcome. Advertisement Another speaker was Lord Pickles from the ruling Conservative Party who said: “I’ve met many Holocaust survivors and I never understood why in the 1930s nobody did anything about the Nazis. By midday on October 7, I understood. The world is wonderful at remembering not long dead Jews but when the Jews seek to defend themselves the world is indifferent.” Labour’s Christian Wakeford spoke movingly about a trip to Israel a few weeks ago where he met Kfar Aza and Nova survivors. “All we need is for the hostages to be released,” he said. “All we need is for Hamas to lay down their arms and stop their evil barbaric ways.” The demonstration was a multi-faith affair with the Rev. Hayley Ace of Christian Action Against Antisemitism telling the crowd: “I stand here as a Christian Reverend representing millions of people across the globe who are proud Zionists and believe in Israel and the Jewish people. You have more friends than you know. We are utterly appalled by what happened on October 7, our hearts were shattered. “The Christians that love Israel and the Jewish people not only stand shoulder to shoulder with you but we will stand in front of you if they come for you.”

There were boos and cries of ‘shame’ when Eylon Keshet, a relative of the Bibas family – including the only hostage children left in Gaza – mentioned the way Israel had been let down by international organizations. “One hundred – that’s more than little Ariel can even count,” he said of the four-year-old child taken hostage with his parents and brother Kfir who is due to turn one-year-old on Thursday.

“That’s 100 days of evidence of the failed global organizations like the Red Cross and UNICEF. They have turned a blind eye to these atrocities and still haven’t visited our kidnapped children and loved ones. You only had one job – a sacred one – and you have failed that miserably.” The event was heavily manned by police and the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that safeguards the Jewish community. There were two arrests – one from a pro-Palestinian who had a loudspeaker and tried to interrupt and a second of a man who pulled down the “stop Israeli Gaza Genocide” banner of the anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox sect Neturei Karta, which has been ubiquitous on pro-Palestinian marches. He thanked King Charles, the British government, and the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer for standing with Israel adding: “When I see the strength and diversity of this human chain of support and of love I know that we will never be broken.”