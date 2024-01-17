‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp clarifies Israel-Hamas war stance

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp has taken to social media on Monday to clarify his stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, amidst growing online backlash.

In a video posted on TikTok, Schnapp expressed concern that his “thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued” from his actual views. The actor emphasized his desire for “peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

Schnapp's remarks come in the wake of heightened tensions following an attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7. The actor, who is Jewish American, initially posted an impassioned statement on Instagram condemning the violence and advocating for peace on both sides. However, this post was later deleted amidst rising criticism.

Stranger Things (credit: NETFLIX)

'Zionism is sexy'

The backlash intensified when Schnapp was accused of liking a video that mocked Palestinian victims and was seen with stickers that read “Zionism is sexy.” These incidents have sparked calls for a boycott of the upcoming fifth season of “Stranger Things.”

In his recent video, Schnapp reiterated his anti-violence stance and called for understanding and compassion. He stressed the importance of recognizing shared humanity regardless of race, ethnicity, background, or country of birth.

Schnapp, who rose to fame for his role as Will Byers in “Stranger Things,” has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry since 2016. He has also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies” and voiced Charlie Brown in “The Peanuts Movie.”

The actor’s plea for peace and understanding comes at a time of increasing polarization on social media. Schnapp hopes that 2024 will bring more compassionate discourse online, focusing on unity and mutual respect.