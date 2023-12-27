'Stranger Things' Gelman guests on 'Eretz Nehederet'

Stranger Things star Brett Gelman put his rich comedic talent to use to support Israel during wartime by performing in a sketch on the comedy show, Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country), which aired Tuesday night on Channel 12.

Since the beginning of the war against Hamas, Eretz Nehederet has featured several sketches in English that have gone viral, reaching millions all around the world. These included two that lampooned the BBC’s coverage of the conflict and its embrace of the terror group Hamas.

In an Eretz Nehederet sketch starring Michael Rapaport, the American celebrity visitor to Israel poked fun at US university presidents while playing Dumbledore, in a Harry Potter-themed skit. The university heads had said in a congressional hearing that calls for genocide against Jews on campus were only a problem “depending on the context.”

One of the funniest and most popular Eretz Nehederet skits featured two clueless university students in America gushing over a Hamas terrorist, who tells them that he will throw them from a rooftop if they ever visit Gaza. Clip from ''Eretz Nehederet'' skit about Columbia University. (credit: screenshot)

Gelman also played Martin on Fleabag

Gelman took part in a new sketch featuring these useful idiots, who don’t seem to have a problem with supporting a fundamentalist Islamic group that calls for the destruction of gays and restricts women’s rights.

Gelman is best known for playing the eccentric, Russian-speaking journalist Murray Bauman on the Netflix series, Stranger Things. He also portrayed Martin, the heroine’s deliriously malicious brother-in-law on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series, Fleabag.

Since the outbreak of the war, Gelman has visited Israel and condemned the Hamas massacre, supporting Israel on social media and at the march in Washington, DC in November.

But long before the war, Gelman felt a connection to Israel and proposed to his fiancée, Ari Dayan, in Jerusalem on a visit last April.

Gelman is one of a growing number of US celebrities who have visited Israel to show their support in recent weeks, including Jerry Seinfeld and Debra Messing.