This Jewish family became refugees because of the Russia war — twice

Boris Bezubov and his family are refugees twice over — They fled the Donbas region in 2014 when conflict erupted in the breakaway Ukrainian province. When the conflagration expanded with the 2022 Russian invasion, the Bezubov family again had to leave behind their lives, escaping the beleaguered city of Kharkiv to Poltava.

The family had lived in a village near the city of Donestk, where Boris commuted to for his job as a teacher at the university.

Boris said that he grew up there, attending Jewish after school programs, where they would learn about their heritage and tradition.

In 2014, “different military people appears and it became chaotic,” he recalled.

Donestk Jews that had the opportunity to leave did, but those that couldn't, such as many of the elderly, stayed. One of those that stayed was Boris's grandfather. Conditions were difficult in the area — Boris had managed to go back to visit him, and found the 90-year-old living with out running water.

Volunteer workers from Hesed, a charitable network for the former Soviet Union formed by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, have been helping his grandfather, according to Boris.

The family's history

Fleeing Donetsk in 2014, the Bezubov family attempted to settle in the calm parts of Ukraine, though they still had hoped that the situation would stabilise back home. Advertisement

Boris said that many people in the rest of the country “didn’t think it would spread to wider territories,” but he notes that if a city is just 50km away anything is possible.”

His university moved to Mariupol, but Boris believed that that the conflict could eventually expand to there. The city was later conquered by Russia in May 2022 . Boris’s wife went to Kharkiv where she had family to help them reestablish. Boris would spend half of his week in Mariupol, and then the rest in Kharkiv.

The new commute was logistically very complicated — the railroads passed through Donbas, so he was forced to use buses and taxis, while also navigating military checkpoints. There was little improvement when the university moved again to Kramatorsk, however the 2019 Coronavirus pandemic allowed him to stay in Kharkiv more often, since everyone was learning online.

In 2015, Hesed, launched support for Jewish internally displaced people in Kharkiv, helping families purchase food. Boris also got back in touch with his Jewish roots, connecting to the Kharkiv Jewish community through Jewish cinema, theatre, and different holiday events.

The family’s life in Kharkiv did not last, however. In 2022, Boris saw fireballs rising from the airport. He understood there was a crisis, and just how widespread it was when his wife called him saying something was happening in the city. They lived in a district that was hit hard in the initial attack. In the outskirts of the city, where the Russian forces neared, “so many houses were destroyed.”

In the first days of the invasion the shops closed, those that remained open didn’t have goods or had long lines.

His 6-month-old daughter Carolina — he remembers her sitting up for the first time around the time — was sick, but it was difficult to buy medicine, because the pharmacies weren’t receiving shipments.

“I felt that we should leave and find a way to survive.”

Leaving Kharkiv was not easy. There was no public transportation and taxis wouldn’t venture out into his part of the city. The family seized their opportunity when relatives fleeing with a car had two spare seats. They decided to escape with them, leaving behind almost all of their belongings, taking along only essentials like diapers. They fled to Poltava, which at the time was the nearest and relatively safest. They again hoped it would be temporary.

It proved difficult to find a place to live, especially with rent prices so high. In 2022 when university stopped working for 2 months, offering no salary, just stipends, it was “barely enough for food, let alone everything else.” Hesed stepped in to help with rent, but due to inflation, after beginning to receive a limited salary he still needed Hesed’s help.

“I want to give a huge thank you because I know things are difficult in Israel and the rest of the world,” Boris said to those that donated to charities helping Jews in Ukraine.

Boris said that charity is an important part of Jewish community life, which is why in Poltava he began to volunteer with Hesed. He said he helps with manual labor that a man is needed for, unloading boxes and delivering wheelchairs to the elderly.

He is also a regular blood donor — he tried to get his blood delivered to Israel when October 7 occurred, but it wasn’t possible. Besides, there was too much demand from the Russia-Ukraine frontlines.

Boris said that everyone deals with the stresses of war differently, and as a man, he stressed I’ve the ability to provide for his family.

Boris’s wife doesn’t leave house much. She feels the need to protect their daughter, so she stays with her at home and doesn’t let her go to kindergarten.

The family miss their old life, and tried to move back to Kharkiv, but it was still too dangerous, with “too many explosions,” and infrastructure in ruins.

They still hold on to hope that the future will hold a return to Kharkiv, or even to Donetsk.

In the meantime, Boris takes solace in the past. He proudly shows documents detailing his family’s history. He showed copies of his great-grandmother Eda Zeidel’s identification, which shows that she was born in 1907. Her nationality is listed as “Jewish.” She was from a big family with traditional roots, but grew up during a period of revolution, said Boris, and it was not good to display and live a traditional Jewish life.

“People were afraid of pogroms during these times,” Boris noted.

Jews were only allowed to live in certain areas, and his great-grandmother lived in Mykolaiv, a territory where there was always uncertainty about their residency status, he said. They lived in stress about the possibility of leaving, a worry he understood all too well.

The next generation, which lived all their lives under the Soviet Union, also learned to hide their Jewish identity. Boris remembers his grandfather saying how difficult it was to preserve the memory of family and tradition. He was proud that he was able to save documents of his family.

“It’s important as a Jew to preserve these stories and memories,” said Boris.

Carolina, now three and a half, walked into the bedroom with a toy in her hand. Boris was uncertain about the future, but hoped for the best.

In the future, it will be her turn to pass on the memories of her family’s history, tradition, and flight from marauding forces — a Jewish story as old as the people themselves.