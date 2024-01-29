Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Knife-wielding assailant caught in Golders Green by Jewish guards

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A knife-wielding assailant was caught by members of Shomrim on Monday in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green in London.

Footage shared by The Jewish Chronicle showed several men detaining a person on the ground. 
Shomrim in London was a neighborhood watch group set up in 2008 to help keep Jewish communities safer. 
A man wielding a knife has been detained by Shomrim after threatening people in Golders Green pic.twitter.com/zFEIxIA9zm

— The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) January 29, 2024

FM Israel Katz cancels meeting with UNRWA head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 05:10 PM
Wave of rockets across central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 04:57 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 04:39 PM
Israel agrees to the Paris hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 04:37 PM
Hamas: We do not harm civilians, especially women, children and elderly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 03:58 PM
Israel's Netanyahu: UNRWA 'perforated with Hamas', indoctrinates kids
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 03:30 PM
Iran: Sponsored groups respond to US aggression at their own discretion
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 02:00 PM
Palestinian doctor arrested for committing sexual offenses on minor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:51 PM
Red Sea crisis causes 10-15-day delays in Barcelona port
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:35 PM
Romania suspends payments to UN Palestinian agency
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:28 PM
Germany: UNRWA is not the only way to help the people of Gaza
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:25 PM
UNRWA says unable to assist Gaza if funding does not resume
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 01:12 PM
UK's Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after Jordan drone strike
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 01:04 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial attorney resigns - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 12:47 PM
Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 12:01 PM