Knife-wielding assailant caught in Golders Green by Jewish guards

A knife-wielding assailant was caught by members of Shomrim on Monday in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Golders Green in London. Footage shared by The Jewish Chronicle showed several men detaining a person on the ground.

Shomrim in London was a neighborhood watch group set up in 2008 to help keep Jewish communities safer.A man wielding a knife has been detained by Shomrim after threatening people in Golders Green pic.twitter.com/zFEIxIA9zm

— The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) January 29, 2024