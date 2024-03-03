Fashion icon Iris Apfel dead at 102

“Life is gray and dull; you might as well have a little fun when you dress.”

So said Iris Apfel in the 2014 documentary “Iris,” produced when the subject was 93. Apfel, an interior designer, remarkable businesswoman, and fashion icon, passed away on Friday at her home in Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 102. She leaves behind a trail of style and inspiration that will resonate for decades to come.

Through thick glasses with large, chic black frames, Apfel chose to go out into the world every day wearing exceptionally eclectic and colorful outfits. She broke all fashion conventions, creating her own, much-emulated style. Apfel devoured life as only she knew how, taking advantage of every opportunity that came her way and never allowing age to become a barrier.

Apfel was born in New York in 1921, the only child of Jewish parents Samuel and Sadye “Syd” Barrel. Already as a teenager, Apfel found a calling in fashion, and soon began collecting. In 2015, Apfel told Vanity Fair that she still wore the dress from her first date with her late husband, Carl Apfel. The two were married for 68 years, and decided never to have children “to focus on her career.” Carl died the year of that interview, just days before his 101st birthday.

In the 1950s, Iris and Carl founded Old World Weavers, a business that allowed the couple to indulge their passion for fabrics and travel. The two traversed continents searching for vintage and antique textiles for their customers, among whom were counted Estée Lauder, Greta Garbo, and even nine American presidents. Metropolitan Museum of Art (credit: PIXABAY)

In 2005, when Apfel was retiring from the interior and fashion design fields, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City contacted her to propose an exhibition of her accessories— they had heard she had “one of the best collections of jewelry in America.”

Apfel preferred flea market treasures to exclusive brand names

In terms of her personal style, it’s better not even to attempt to characterize it. You may be surprised to find out, though, that Apfel was not enthusiastic about the shiny names of major brands. She preferred to find treasures in flea markets.

Apfel was physically small but a giant of a woman. Her style will continue to make waves in the fashion industry, as well as in the lives of everyone it has influenced.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.