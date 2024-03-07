‘Death to the Jews:’ Protester gives Nazi salute at Montreal ex-IDF talk

Pro-Palestinian protesters performed Nazi salutes and called for the death of Jews in new footage of a Monday demonstration of an IDF reservist speaking event at the Jewish Community Foundation and Montreal Holocaust Museum.

A masked man raised his hand in the air in the style of a Roman salute, according to a video shared on Tuesday by speaking tour organisers DiploAct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DiploAct (@diplo.act)

DiploAct called the man an antisemite and said, “We cannot accept this.”

On the palm of the saluting man’s hand was a band with a red triangle. The red triangle is used in Hamas propaganda to denote the targeting of Israeli personnel or vehicles, and has been adopted by some activists and used as a symbol of support or wish of violence against opponents. Montreal Holocaust Musuem (credit: VIRGINIEWENGLENSKI VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/CC BY-SA 4.0 HTTPS://CREATIVECOMMONS.ORG/LICENSES/BY-SA/4.0)

"Death to Israel, Death to Jews,” was also shouted in Arabic by a protester, according to a video posted by The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs on Tuesday.

More disturbing hate and #antisemitism from yesterday's anti-Israel protest at a Jewish community centre in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Montreal. As if protesting there wasn't antisemitic enough, in Arabic there's chants of "Death to Israel, Death to Jews." There is… pic.twitter.com/dDoUkyjvlG — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) March 5, 2024

CIJA: There is nothing peaceful about this

“More disturbing hate and antisemitism from yesterday's anti-Israel protest at a Jewish community centre in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Montreal,” said CIJA. “There is nothing peaceful about this. Once again we ask, what more needs to happen for our leaders to grasp the gravity of the situation?”

CIJA and Federation Combined Jewish Appeal said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the Montreal Police failed to maintain a buffer zone around the area, despite being warned about event logistics and possible extremity of the protest. As a result, the Jewish groups said that some community members could not leave the building for hours, and others were prevented from attending.

“We have raised these concerns directly with SPVM,” said CIJA and CJA. “Our community will be looking to them to both explain what went wrong and to ensure this does not happen again.”

MP Anthony Housefather said in response on social media that he had constructive talks about what happened on Monday night.