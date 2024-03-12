Prominent Australian anti-Israel activist confirmed in kidnapping plot

A suppression order was partially lifted on Tuesday, allowing for the publication of the identity of Australian pro-Palestinian activists Laura Allam and Mohammad Sharab as the perpetrators of a kidnapping in a Melbourne suburb.

The details became available following the appeal by media outlets such as the Herald Sun and Rebel News to lift the gag order.

Allam and Sharab allegedly were involved in the plot that saw a 31-year-old St Albans man pulled into a vehicle on the evening of February 16.

The victim was transferred to another car, assaulted, and robbed before being released in Braybrook, another suburb. He was taken to the hospital and according to police suffered minor injuries.

Allam, 28, was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, false imprisonment, unlawful assault, assault in company and assault by kicking. Sharab, 37, was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, armed robbery, threats to kill, intentionally cause injury, recklessly cause injury, unlawful assault and assault with weapon. They are on bail and set to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on May 31. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march after taking part in a rally demanding a ceasefire and the end of Israel attacks on Gaza at the borough of Queens in New York, U.S., February 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

Australian media reported that there two other masked men besides Sharab involved in the plot, which saw the victim having his head and back stomped on. Sky News Australia reported that the victim's fingers were broken and he was forced to surrender his smartwatch and phone.

Who were the alleged kidnappers?

Allam, a high profile activist who had appeared at pro-Palestinian rallies alongside Australian politicians, described herself as the CEO of the Al Jannah foundation. The foundation, which has been inactive in recent weeks, sought to fundraise to aid in bringing Gazan refugees to Australia.

Israeli-Australian blogger David Lange reported on February 27 that before Allam had deleted her Instagram account, she had issued a cryptic statement about an "extremely unfortunate and disheartening incident." She bashed community leaders and public figures for remaining silent when she dealt with her personal issued, and warned that the media would have an "absolute field day with this sort of news."

"Reconsider how you are trying to free Palestine from the 'oppressor,' but never forget to change the world for the better by starting at home," Allam said in Lange's screenshot.

Following the October 7 massacre, Allam had been active on social media attacking Israel. On X, she had compared Israel to Nazis, posted about how Hamas hostages were falling in love with their captors, and denied rape of Israeli victims. Allam spread conspiracies about how Blackwater and Ukrainian mercenaries were sent to fight in Gaza, and denied that Osama Bin Laden conducted the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Jewish Sky News Australia host Sharri Markson claimed earlier in March that she had received death threats from Allam's followers.

"The allegations against Laura Allam, a well-known anti-Israel activist, are horrific and if true should shock all Australians," said CEO Australian Jewish Association Robert Gregory. "We are broadly concerned that extremists and hatred have been imported and the current Australian government policy will bring more."

Sharab has been seen speaking on stage at pro-Palestinian events.

"The killing Zionist machine will crumble in due time," Sharab said in Instagram recordings of a mid-January event.