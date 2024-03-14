Kosher meat endangered by Canadian regulations, say Jewish certifiers

Canadian government regulations are endangering the ability of the Jewish community to engage in ritual slaughter for kosher meat, leading kosher certifiers said in a joint letter on Sunday.

The Kashruth Council of Canada (COR), the Jewish Community Council of Montreal (MK), and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said that they had been unsuccessful in finding a workable solution with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) over June 2023 regulations which had placed "shechita" (Jewish ritual slaughter) in jeopardy.

"Since these new guidelines have gone into effect, the amount of kosher meat produced in Canada has decreased dramatically," said COR, MK, and CIJA. "The community has been trying to temporarily supplement this shortfall with imported kosher meat, but this situation is not viable over the long term."

What are the new regulations?

The new regulation introduced guidelines, among other issues, on the humaneness of animal slaughter without a captive bolt. The kosher certifiers said that they had produced several reports demonstrating that shechita results in immediate insensibility and consequent lack of pain. CFIA, they said, relied on "inaccurate and flawed, selective literature review." A chicken with a tag in Spanish and Hebrew is seen at a kosher butcher shop, as Argentina works to organize arrival of a rabbis' delegation from Israel to keep kosher beef lines going in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 20, 2020. (credit: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS)

"Kosher slaughter is humane," they argued. "There is strong evidence supporting this conclusion."

CIJA, MK, and COR said that they were considering legal action if shechita was not recognized as a legitimate method of slaughter, as their religious freedoms and rights were being violated by the regulations. They said that a domestic kosher meat supply was necessary for a healthy and thriving Jewish community in the country.

"The Canadian Jewish community is indeed extremely vibrant, and we are determined to preserve its place as one of the leading communities in the Diaspora," said the certifiers.