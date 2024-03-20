Why do I believe in our high school in Israel?

I have been thinking about this question every day for one month and twelve days, and each day I get another answer. Alexander Muss High School in Israel (Muss) truly has the power to change lives, and although I am only a quarter of the way into the semester, it has already changed mine. The people, the place, the tiyulim (trips), the overall Muss experience, is truly what you would call “Muss Magic.”

Starting off with the people, amongst whom I have found my best friends and my newfound family. Here at Muss, we have all become one Spring Semester family and are bonded by the most special love for this program and this place. When I first decided to come on the program, I had no idea what to expect but I can truly say I am making friendships that are family and will last a lifetime. People say that there are friends and family, and then there are friends that feel like family, and that is what Muss is. Lily outside Muss high school in Israel (Credit: JNF-USA)

“Hod is Home”

The place which I call home is our beautiful campus and our little town of Hod HaSharon, located just outside of Tel Aviv. We use the phrase “Hod is Home” and it could not be more accurate. Being able to live in Hod HaSharon has allowed us to immerse ourselves in Israeli culture and get to know the locals on a more personal level. Whether it is saying shalom to the locals at the shawarma restaurant down the street or saying good morning to Eran, the campus kiosk worker, living here has allowed me to experience a whole new way of life. I feel a strong sense of connection to this place, and Hod really does feel like Home.

An Opportunity to Explore My Identity, as Well as My Homeland

In addition, living in Israel has allowed me to feel a strong connection to my Judaism and Jewish identity. Living in a place where it is majority Jewish has made me feel like I belong here. Here in Israel, especially in a post-October 7 world, I have found so many people who are so connected to their country and those in it. This has had such a profound impact on me and has inspired me to find my own relationship to my Judaism.

Trip after trip after trip, I have found myself falling more in love with this place. Here at Muss, we get the unique opportunity to not only explore new destinations but also go back in time and learn the history and significance of each place we visit. Not only has this allowed me to feel closer to the land of Israel, but it has also allowed me to learn my own history as a Jewish person and get to know my own origins. In addition, each trip is designed with the idea that hands-on learning, outside the classroom allows you to connect what we are learning to our own lives, instead of just reading about it in a book or watching it online.

All in all, Muss has changed my life for the better and has shaped me as a person. The last month has been nothing short of incredible and I cannot wait for three more amazing months here in Hod. If you would have told me on January 23 that I would be a different, better version of myself, I wouldn't have believed you, but I now know Muss has the incredible magic to change people's lives.

Lily is a student from Chicago, IL. She and hundreds of other current and former Muss students are participating in the school’s $250,000 “I believe” campaign to further deepen the impact of its Zionist education initiatives at this critical time for young Jewish people. To support Lily and Alexander Muss High School in Israel, visit amhsi.org/ibelieve.