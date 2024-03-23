Israeli delegation attends Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, shares Oct. 7 testimonies

In a collaboration between Karen Hayesod and Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, ten subsidized spots were offered to Israelis to attend a week-long music camp in Los Angeles that ended last Thursday, Karen Hayesod announced.

Those in attendance were musicians significantly impacted by the October 7 attacks. The delegation included residents of the Gaza envelope, soldiers injured in war, survivors of the Nova Music Festival, a son of a hostage, and Yotam Haim's brother, Tuval Haim.

Yotam Haim was the drummer of the band Persephore. On the evening of October 7, he was supposed to participate in a metal festival in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media. He was kidnapped from his home in Kfar Aza and was killed in December when he was accidentally shot by IDF soldiers in the Shejaia neighborhood in Gaza City.

The delegation arrived in Los Angeles last Tuesday. Upon their arrival, an emotional tribute evening was held in collaboration with the Keren Hayesod, CCFP organization, and Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp, attended by the Consul of Israel in Los Angeles, Israel Bar, businessmen, and many performers, including Mayim Bialik, Elon Gold, and Moran Atias.

As part of the rock camp, delegation members met with many participants and shared their personal stories of the October 7 attacks. Many artists who performed together with the delegation members expressed solidarity. Among the artists were Tommy Lee and Joel Hoekstra from the band White Snake. Israeli delegation at the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp. (credit: Rock Camp - Keren Hayesod)

Sam Grundwerg, world chairman of Keren Hayesod said, “Our partnership with David Fishof and the rock ‘n’ roll fantasy camp is one of the most memorable and inspirational projects that Keren Hayesod helped initiate and participated in. This project made the dreams of musicians who went through the worst atrocities imaginable come true and embodied the very essence of Keren Hayesod, which works to strengthen the people of Israel. Our musicians rocked together for hope this week, and together with the power of music and their personal stories had an impact on all the musicians and influencers that they encountered.”

The audience was especially excited by the live performances by the bands at the Viper Room, a highlight of the performances.

How this collaboration was born

The founder of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp and an American Jewish producer, David Fishof, visited Israel in December and participated in a Keren Hayesod organized solidarity mission to the communities surrounding Gaza, most impacted by the October 7 attacks.

On the same day, the funeral of Yotam Haim took place. Fishof attended the funeral where Neta Barzilai performed while accompanying Haim's brother, Tuval, on drums. This led Fishof to reach out to Sam Grundwerg, the world chairman of the Keren Hayesod, to connect the music camp with the survivors of the October 7 attack.

David Fishof remarked, “Hosting the ten Israeli victims of October 7 was the greatest production I’ve ever been associated with. I spent years touring with many Rock 'n' Roll Bands but to be around these Hero’s was most satisfying for me.”