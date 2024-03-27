After Nova survivors abused UK MP asks: Are Jews, Israelis still welcome?

The alleged detainment and verbal abuse of two October 7 massacre survivors at the Manchester airport on Sunday was the subject of debate in the UK House of Commons on Tuesday, with North Hampton MP Sir Michael Ellis demanding to know if "Jews and Israelis are still welcome to enter this country?"

"The terrorist attack on the 7th of October on Israel has provoked widespread antisemitisim in this country and around the world," Ellis said to fellow Conservative Party member and Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell. "The latest manifestation of this was at Manchester airport yesterday [sic] where a Border Force apparently did not want Israeli Jews to enter this country."

Ellis demanded accountability for the detainment of Neria and Daniel Sharabi, who had not only survived the Supernova festival massacre but had reportedly saved dozens of lives by administering medical aid and using weapons from a disabled tank to fend off Hamas terrorists. Ellis read an alleged quote of the Border Force officers that interrogated the brothers for two hours, in which they explained they had questioned them "they had to make sure that you are not going to do what you are doing in Gaza over there."

"Blaming all Jews for the action of their country is obviously antisemitic these are people in uniform acting for this country as border force officers," said Ellis. "It is a disgrace beyond all proportion, their detention was clearly unlawful for several hours, they're being offered free legal representation -- which I would urge them to take up."

Mitchell agreed that the alleged incident was "Outrageous, shocking, and disgraceful" and said that it "is now being investigated, and the home secretary has personally assured that he will be investigating it." People visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, December 31, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Home Secretary James Cleverly told the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region on Monday night that "We do not tolerate antisemitism or any form of discrimination. This incident will be handled in line with our disciplinary procedures.”

Response from Nova massacre survivors

Neria Sharabi told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that he and his brother had come to Manchester to share their experiences with the local Jewish community, and when the Border Force officers heard this, their attitude changed and the survivors were detained.

The survivors alleged aggressive and antisemitic treatment by the officers, who admonished them saying "I've made the decision, and you're coming in. Let us do the checks that we need to do and keep quiet...we're the bosses, not you."

The Sharabi brothers had also hoped to tell British Jews about their new non-profit for helping other October 7 survivors with therapy, and supporting them in traveling to share their own stories. Neria said that he didn't want to come back to the UK after his experience, and wasn't certain that they would be sending other survivors to the country.