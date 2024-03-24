The terror attack in Moscow and Oct. 7: Similarities and differences - analysis

The terror attack in Russia led to the murder of more than 130 people. Russia is observing a national day of mourning. It took place at the Crocus City Hall during a concert west of Moscow. Video footage from the attack shows men in military-style gear massacring civilians. Russia says it has arrested the four attackers.

The attack in Moscow is similar to many other ISIS attacks and extremist attacks around the world. For instance it brings up memories of the November 2015 Bataclan attack in Paris, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Westgate Mall attack in Kenya, and also the Moscow theater siege in 2002. It also reminds us of the October 7 attack. Like October 7, this involved armed men murdering civilians. The videos show the same adoration of massacre in the eyes of the killers as they seem to enjoy machine-guning people who are trying to flee.

In general, it is there that the similarities to October 7 end. This is because the reaction of the world has been completely different to the attack in Moscow and the attack in Israel. When hundreds of Hamas terrorists committed a similar massacre in Israel, many of the countries that have condemned the attack in Russia, did not condemn the attack in Israel. For instance, Russia, China, Iran, Qatar, Turkey, and many other countries that condemned the Moscow attack did not condemn the October 7 attack. In fact many of those countries have sought to justify the October 7 attack. There is also a major campaign of denial about the Hamas crimes of October 7. For instance, an Algerian Senator recently denied the Hamas sexual assaults that took place on October 7. In the Moscow attack, the attackers did not commit sexual assault, so there is no comparison in that regard.

When it comes to condemnation, that is one level in which we can see the hypocrisy of the world in terms of condemning the attack on Moscow but not condemning the attack on Israel. This hypocrisy is not total. Many Western countries did condemn the attack on Israel and also condemned the attack on Russia. Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Now, it’s essential to look at several other contrasts. In the case of the attack on Russia there have been many rumors designed to spread conspiracies about the attack. For instance, some on social media have claimed the attack was a “false flag,” while others have asserted that ISIS may have been “hired” for the attack. These voices present ISIS as a tool of some agenda, where it is used to attack Russia for some other purpose. Usually these types of conspiracy theorists claim ISIS is linked to the US, or even linked to Israel. In essence then you have a whole echo chamber of people who not only deny the October 7 attack, but then claim Israel is behind the attack on Russia. For these people, Israel is always to blame for everything, and any attack on Israel is always denied, excused, and justified. While it may seem these conspiracies are marginal, they tend to infect a swath of the far-right and far-left online. Some of the accounts that push them have hundreds of thousands of followers. A POSTER of Tal Shalev, 53, hangs above his family home patio in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he and his father David, 75, were murdered by Hamas on October 7. (credit: ZACH HUFF)

Another contrast between the attack on Russia and the attack on Israel is the intelligence warning provided by the West to Russia before the attack. According to reports, Moscow was warned about a threat. Israel was not warned. Why wasn’t Israel warned about October 7? Hamas is labeled as a terrorist group by the US and some other countries. However, Hamas is also hosted Qatar, a major non-NATO ally in the Middle East. In addition Turkey, a member of NATO, hosts Hamas members. This means two of the West’s closest allies host Hamas. The West may not have gotten wind of the Hamas plans because their allies are hosting the group. In essence this means Israel gets less warning than Russia, and then less support after attacks.

Hosting Hamas vs. ISIS

Western countries and their allies do not host terrorist groups that attack Russia. However, when it comes to Israel, western countries have allies who host Hamas. Hamas is not just hosted, but it has been systematically empowered and enriched via western allies. Hamas took over Gaza illegally in 2007, committing crimes against the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. However, oddly, western countries then consented to Qatar hosting Hamas. From 2007 Hamas expanded exponentially in terms of its arsenal. While the West fought ISIS and terror groups that target Russia, the West enabled their allies to empower Hamas. Tragically, the result was October 7. After October 7 Hamas is still hosted by western allies. This means that Hamas is not being fully condemned in the West, rather it is treated sort of like the Taliban was for many years, it is kept at arms distance, and being made ready to return to power. The Taliban was brought to power in Afghanistan, to push away the western-backed government in Kabul. It’s not clear if in a few years the same may happen with Hamas brought to the West Bank. What is clear is that in contrast to how countries would never back terror against Russia, it is considered normal to have Hamas hosted throughout many countries in the Middle East, including the closest allies of the West.

Russia’s response to the terror attack is not yet clear. Because ISIS does not control an area that can be targeted, it may be hard to Russia to respond. Some have suggested Russia will find another scapegoat, such as Ukraine. Several commentators have wondered whether the international community will back a Russian response, similar to Israel’s in Gaza. Those who make this comparison assert that a large number of civilians have been killed in Gaza, and suggest a Russian response like that would not be accepted. However, others point out that, in contrast to Israel, no one is calling for an immediate “ceasefire” by Moscow against terrorists.

When we look at the attack on Russia and Israel, the similarities are clear when it comes to the methods of the terrorists and the victims. The victims were massacred. The murderous gunmen felt impunity to massacre civilians. Hamas and ISIS have the same male gunmen when it comes to how they murder people. For civilians being murdered, it is the same type of murder. However, there were no hostages taken in Moscow and as far as reports say, there was no sexual assault.

The similarities end here, because Hamas is backed by western allies and ISIS is not hosted by western allies. Too many countries did not condemn the Hamas attack on October 7, whereas most of the world condemned the attack on Russia. Moscow received advanced warning of a potential attack, but no one warned Israel. Israel faces more hurdles in defeating Hamas in Gaza, because of the demand for a ceasefire and demand that Hamas be allowed to remain in Rafah and control aid, whereas Russia faces hurdles to fighting terror because ISIS doesn’t clearly control any terrain today.