American Jewish groups mourn passing of former US Senator Joe Liberman

American Jewish groups have mourned the passing of former US Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Liberman, the first the first Jew in the Senate to keep Shabbat to Orthodox standards.

Ronald S. Lauder, World Jewish Congress

“It is with profound sadness that the World Jewish Congress mourns the loss of former Senator Joseph Lieberman, a trailblazer for Jewish public servants in the United States who wore his faith on his sleeve. Senator Lieberman’s career was a beacon of dedication to public service, characterized by his deep commitment to Jewish principles, and an unwavering support for the fight against antisemitism. I had the privilege of knowing Senator Lieberman personally. While we might not have agreed on every issue, his integrity, and devotion to the Jewish community and to strengthening Israel-US relations were always a constant. Senator Liberman was a true mensch, whose legacy of leadership and service will continue to inspire future generations. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all who were touched by his remarkable life. May his memory be a blessing.”

AIPAC

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Joe Lieberman, an American patriot who was a historic champion of US-Israel relations and the Jewish people. Throughout his career, Senator Lieberman was indefatigable in advancing pro-Israel policy and legislation. Time and time again, his leadership was essential and critical in promoting policies that strengthened the bonds between the United States and Israel. His extraordinary strength of character, humility, and fundamental decency inspired all who worked with him. The pro-Israel movement will always be indebted to him, and he leaves a legacy that we will forever cherish. We extend our condolences to Hadassah and his children and grandchildren. May his memory be a blessing."

ADL

We're deeply saddened by the passing of former Senator Joe Liberman z”l. As the first Jew to appear on a national Presidential ticket - he often credited his Judaism for calling him to public service. “God’s partners in improving and hopefully one day perfecting all that God created,” he once said. Senator Lieberman was a tireless advocate for America, Israel, and the Jewish people. Our thoughts are with his family – may his memory always be a blessing.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

"I first met Joe Lieberman sitting around a small family Passover seder table in Washington in 1989, during his first year as a Senator. Since that time, he has been a mentor and friend who was always willing and able to provide counsel – on issues public and private. His iconic presence in American Jewish life is forever enshrined by his being the first Jew to be on a major party Presidential ticket – a role that inspired a generation of young American Jews to follow his lead by seeking careers in public service. Senator Lieberman's prescient warnings and efforts to avert a nuclear Iran will also be his lasting legacy. May Hadassah and his entire family be comforted amongst the mourners of Zion, and may his memory forever be for blessings." US Senator Joe Lieberman 370 (R) (credit: Joshua Roberts / Reuters)

Republican Jewish Coalition

"Joe Lieberman was a true mensch and a great American. It was a pleasure and an honor to work with him in the Senate. He built a successful political career while staying true to what he felt was right. Time and again, Senator Lieberman put principle over politics. He was a shining example of all that's good and decent about public service. And he was a committed and proud Jew who served his country with distinction.

Joe Lieberman was called the last of the Scoop Jackson Democrats. We miss those Democrats who took the defense of liberty seriously, and who worked with their colleagues across the aisle to keep America - and our ally Israel - safe. I am proud to have known Joe and the Republican Jewish Coalition was proud to work with him over the years. We will miss his friendship, his leadership, and the integrity he demonstrated during more than two decades in the Senate. May his memory be a blessing."

Sacha Roytman, Combat Antisemitism Movement CEO

"I join the world in mourning Senator Lieberman's passing. I got to know Joe during his time as a member of the CAM Advisory Board, a role to which he brought his passion for the safety and well-being of Jews around the world, and I will forever be thankful for that opportunity. The Jewish people will particularly feel his loss because his iconic life and work and standing up for the cause of freedom around the world had a profound impact on each and every one of us. Even in death, Joe’s legacy will continue to serve as an inspiration for me and the entire CAM team. Our deepest condolences go out to Joe's beloved wife Hadassah, his children, and the entire Lieberman family."