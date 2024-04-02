Israel uses COVID-related policies as a tool of settler colonialism, Haverford students claim

Several Haverford College student organizations held a class last Wednesday teaching how Israel supposedly used COVID-19 against Palestinians, drawing anger from Jewish groups that alleged that the event dealt with classic antisemitic tropes.

"COVID in Time of Genocide: Teach-in on how Israel uses COVID as a tool for settler colonialism in Palestine" was held as part of a series of events for "Israel Apartheid Month" and was sponsored by Students for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, Disability Advocacy for Students at Haverford, and BiCo COVID Co.

"Join us to learn about how the Israeli state intentionally debilitates Palestinians through the spread of COVID and how we can resist COVID spread and the genocide against Palestinians," read a pamphlet that also noted that medical masks were mandatory.

Jewish Federation calls to administration to condemn event

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia called on the Haverford College administration to condemn the event, which "dangerously and inaccurately implies that Israel spread coronavirus to advance its global control, repackaging a centuries-old antisemitic trope that Jews take advantage of global crises as a means for their own gain and advancement."

"In this case, the event’s narrative takes on a new form of the antisemitic blood libel trope, accusing Jews of committing ritual murder and perpetuating the harmful stereotype of Jews as evil and conniving," said the federation.

The college said on Monday that while many in Haverford and beyond were suffering from the Israel-Hamas War, and antisemitism was pervasive globally and locally, it sought to encourage open and free expression that included learning about the "history, application, proliferation, and consequences" of antisemitism. Pictures of the participants of the Nova party who were murdered and kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, 2023 are displayed at the site of the Nova music festival massacre, in Re'im, near the Israeli-Gaza border, November 28, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Promulgated ideas, any of which may be offensive to any of us, can be questioned, challenged, refuted – and not just in the classroom, but in venues of community members’ own creation," said Haverford.

"Our response as a college is not to suppress the expression of various viewpoints but to make spaces for learning, discussion, questioning, reflection, and connection;

Advise our community members about the kinds of expressions that might alienate others and invite new or different ways of being together; and foster a community of learners and workers who can trust our commitment to equitable access to education and free expression for all."

Haverford noted the various October 7 response events that it supported, such as an event with Project Shema on antisemitism awareness, a showing of the Supernova festival documentary, and a panel with an Israel academic and podcaster.

Students for Peace said that it was holding a month-long event instead of the regular Israel Apartheid Week "given the accelerated genocide Israel is committing against Palestinians."