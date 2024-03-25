UN says ‘settler-colonialist’ Israel committing genocide in Gaza

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese published an advance version of a report accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, referring to the State of Israel as a “settler-colonialist project.”

The UN special rapporteur wrote that genocide has always been “an inevitable part of the forming of Israel,” claiming that “practices leading to the mass ethnic cleansing of Palestine’s non-Jewish population occurred in 1947–1949.”

Albanese did not mention what happened in 1947-1949, the years during which Arab countries in the region launched what then secretary-general of the Arab League Azzam Pasha termed a “war of annihilation” against Jews in Israel.

Albanese additionally accused Israel of “humanitarian camouflage,” meaning using international humanitarian law to “legitimize its genocidal violence in Gaza.”

As part of her report, Albanese stated that over 60% of the 439,000 homes in Gaza were destroyed or severely damaged. According to UNOSAT, the UN’s satellite image analysis center, a total of 121,400 homes were severely damaged or destroyed, or about 27% of the homes in Gaza. The UNOSAT report added that, in total, out of all categories of structures in Gaza, 35% were destroyed or severely or moderately damaged.

Albanese listed an OCHA report as her source for her claim that 60% of homes were “destroyed or severely damaged,” although the report states that 52,000 (12%) homes were destroyed and 253,000 were “partially damaged.” The OCHA report does not clarify what level of damage “partially damaged” refers to.