Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN says ‘settler-colonialist’ Israel committing genocide in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese published an advance version of a report accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, referring to the State of Israel as a “settler-colonialist project.”

The UN special rapporteur wrote that genocide has always been “an inevitable part of the forming of Israel,” claiming that “practices leading to the mass ethnic cleansing of Palestine’s non-Jewish population occurred in 1947–1949.”

Albanese did not mention what happened in 1947-1949, the years during which Arab countries in the region launched what then secretary-general of the Arab League Azzam Pasha termed a “war of annihilation” against Jews in Israel.

Albanese additionally accused Israel of “humanitarian camouflage,” meaning using international humanitarian law to “legitimize its genocidal violence in Gaza.”

As part of her report, Albanese stated that over 60% of the 439,000 homes in Gaza were destroyed or severely damaged. According to UNOSAT, the UN’s satellite image analysis center, a total of 121,400 homes were severely damaged or destroyed, or about 27% of the homes in Gaza. The UNOSAT report added that, in total, out of all categories of structures in Gaza, 35% were destroyed or severely or moderately damaged.

Albanese listed an OCHA report as her source for her claim that 60% of homes were “destroyed or severely damaged,” although the report states that 52,000 (12%) homes were destroyed and 253,000 were “partially damaged.” The OCHA report does not clarify what level of damage “partially damaged” refers to.

Supernova Oct 7 massacre survivors detained, berated by UK border police
By MICHAEL STARR
03/25/2024 10:12 PM
South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution on Gaza
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 09:05 PM
Putin: Moscow attack fits into Ukraine's attacks on Russia
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:50 PM
Moscow attackers briefly entered Turkey to renew Russian res. permits
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 08:04 PM
US dismisses Russia linking shooting to Ukraine as 'Kremlin propaganda'
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:58 PM
Soyuz spacecraft with American, Russian and Belarusian docks with ISS
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 05:22 PM
Sara Netanyahu and Labor chief Merav Michaeli hold surprising meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 05:20 PM
France to mobilize more soldiers for anti-terrorism unit
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:29 PM
White House's Sullivan to meet Israeli defense minister -official
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:09 PM
Israel will stop working with UNRWA in Gaza, government spokesperson says
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 04:04 PM
Netanyahu: If US doesn’t veto UNSC vote, Dermer, Hanegbi won’t visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 04:02 PM
UN Security Council to meet over resolution to release hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 03:56 PM
Israeli forces kill, arrest terrorists in overnight West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 01:23 PM
IDF special forces chief: We found weaponry hidden at Shifa in raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/25/2024 12:36 PM
Macron: Group behind Moscow attack also attempted attacks in France
By REUTERS
03/25/2024 12:08 PM