Nachman Shai named dean of Hebrew Union College

Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion has selected Dr. Nachman Shai as dean of the institution’s Jerusalem campus, the institution announced Wednesday. HUC-JIR is a seminary and serves as a center of Reform Judaism.

Shai’s appointment is a sign of the importance that the Reform movement is placing on the connection between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora and on bridging the gaps between the different streams of Judaism in the wake of October 7, said the organization.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to bridge gaps between Israel and the world, and between Israel and Diaspora Jews,” Shai said. He hoped to do this in his new role as dean, where he will help train a new generation of Jewish leaders in Israel and around the world.

One of the things we can learn from October 7 is how “extremism and ignoring our commitment to humanistic values” have led to the isolation of Israel, said Shai.

“The only way we are managing our conflicts with Arabs is [by] war and military conflict,” and the world no longer sees Israel’s actions as legitimate, he added. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, March 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“The Reform movement is one of the most important players in the Jewish world,” said Shai, adding that close to 40% of Jews in America are Reform, and the movement is an important part of the world of Jewish renewal.

“There are millions of Jews around the world and in Israel who think that Judaism can be different – liberal, pluralistic, progressive, inclusive, diverse, and equal,” said Shai, explaining how his new role will enable him to advocate for the relationship between Israel and the Jewish world.

Reform movement encompasses a variety of people

“The Reform movement is incredibly diverse,” added Shai, saying that because some Reform Jews identify with the political left, the Reform movement can present Israel “in all of its complexity,” to Reform movement members across the world and along the whole political spectrum.

“It’s not only about bringing Israel to the Diaspora, but bringing the Diaspora to Israel,” he explained, saying that Jews in the Diaspora need to be given the “tools to understand Israel.”

Political support for Israel is strongest among older people and much weaker amongst younger people, Shai noted, explaining why bridging gaps is so important.

“If today they already can’t understand what Israel is doing, and adopt [those chants] “from the river to the sea” and that policy, what will happen with the Jewish people in 50 years?” he asked.

ANOTHER IMPACT Shai hopes to have in his new role is reminding Jewish leaders of the impact Israel’s actions have on the Diaspora and Israel’s responsibility towards Diaspora Jewry to this end. The recent war, and the wave of global antisemitism that accompanied it, are proof of just how significant the impact of Israeli policy is on Jews all over the world, Shai explained.

Shai has a long history of work with global Jewish communities and has served a number of roles in elected office as well as in the IDF. He was the IDF Spokesperson during the Gulf War where he earned the title, “national calm-bringer,” serving as a calming voice for Israelis. He has also served as the commander of Army Radio, and as the Diaspora minister.

“Dr. Shai brings with him unparalleled experience as a leader, ambassador, and voice for the Jewish people around the world,” said HUC-JIR’s President Andrew Rehfeld.

“Our role in Jewish education and public life is essential, as we prepare the next generation of leaders to apply Jewish wisdom to the most pressing issues of our day. Dr. Shai is a bridge builder. His thoughtful, compassionate, and collaborative approach will support our impressive faculty and clergy leadership in Israel, building on HUC-JIR’s 60-year presence on King David Street in Jerusalem,” Rehfeld said.

“As a strategic and effective Jewish leader, Dr. Shai is an out-of-the-box choice to become the next dean of HUC-JIR in Jerusalem. He’s a proud, non-orthodox Israeli who is serious about his Judaism and [is] committed to growing the Reform movement’s strength in Israel and globally,” said rabbi Rick Jacobs ‘82, president of the Union for Reform Judaism.

“The joyous appointment of Israel’s former minister of Diaspora Affairs Dr. Nachman Shai is a meaningful stage in the long journey of HUC-JIR and the Reform movement to the heart of Israeli society,” said rabbi Gilad Kariv ‘03, president and CEO of the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism.

“Dr. Shai’s experience and status will contribute to connecting future leadership of North American Jewry to Israel and will help cultivate the liberal-rabbinical, educational, and communal Israeli leadership that is needed today more than ever in order to secure the core values of our beloved State of Israel.”

HUC-JIR's Taube Family Campus in Jerusalem is a hub for Reform Judaism in Israel. Its programs educate and prepare Israeli rabbis to lead religious pluralism in Israel and serve the global Jewish people, said the organization.

Shai expressed his appreciation for his predecessors, Rabbi Naamah Kelman and Rabbi Michael Marmur, who he said have led the college to impressive academic achievements. "I’m excited and proud to join the educational center of the Reform movement, to listen and learn from our students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and begin building upon the leadership legacies," Kelman and Marmur, he said

He also expressed his appreciation of Rehfeld who is the president of four colleges that train dozens of Reform rabbis and cantors every year.