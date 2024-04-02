Diaspora Jews should support Israel during war, 95% of Israelis believe - poll

Only 59% of Israelis believe their nation has a responsibility to ensure the safety of Jews worldwide, marking a slight decrease from the previous year, according to a new survey.

This statistic emerges alongside a compelling expectation from the Israeli public: A striking 95% insist that Diaspora Jews should support Israel during conflicts.

The survey, conducted by the Diaspora Ministry, is part of the Diaspora Engagement Index, designed to explore Israelis' attitudes towards the Jewish diaspora. It revealed a landscape of hope, expectation, and concern, reflecting on the deep ties that bind the global Jewish community, particularly against the backdrop of increasing challenges and the Israel-Hamas War.

'Israelis feel an unwavering connection with their diaspora counterparts'

Avi Cohen-Scali, director general of the Diaspora Ministry, pointed to the findings as evidence of a significant moment of unity. "When faced with existential threats, Israelis feel an unwavering connection with their diaspora counterparts," he commented.

Further illuminating the survey's findings, 60% of Israelis surveyed view recent conflicts as positively impacting relations with the Jewish diaspora, suggesting a strengthening of global Jewish bonds in adversity. This perspective is supported by a notable increase in the secular population's sense of shared destiny with diaspora Jews, which rose by 15% compared to last year, alongside a 14% increase in the perceived importance of the global Jewish community's size. Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli seen in the Knesset on April 2, 2024 (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

The survey also addressed the concerns of Israelis about antisemitic attacks targeting Jews abroad. Despite the overwhelming majority (82%) expressing worry about such incidents, the proportion of Israelis who feel a national responsibility towards the safety of global Jewry has slightly declined.

This indicates a complex dialogue within Israel about the extent of its protective role towards Jews living outside its borders.

The results advocate for a more inclusive approach to Israeli policymaking, suggesting that over half (56%) of Israelis believe the views and interests of diaspora Jews should influence decisions on foreign policy and security that could affect Jews internationally.

In response to these insights, the Ministry emphasized the critical importance of reinforcing connections between Israel and the Jewish diaspora and intensifying efforts to combat antisemitism.