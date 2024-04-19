Chabad's Mitzvah Tanks parade in New York ahead of Passover

Some 50 "Mitzvah Tanks", RVs recycled by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement for the purpose of promoting Jewish values, will parade throughout New York City on Thursday ahead of Passover, the movement announced.

The convoys will begin their route in Brooklyn, near Chabad’s headquarter, 770 Eastern Parkway. From there it will disperse onto the five boroughs to some 15 points throughout the city.

Celebrating 50 years since its inauguration following the Yom Kippur war, the purpose of the Mitzvah Tanks remain the same - to spread hope and inspire fellow Jews.

The Chabad movement stated that this year such an aim was of special significance in light of the rise in antisemitism in the world and following Iran’s attack on Israel early Sunday morning. Matza Shmora (credit: SARA HERSHKOF/ TPS)

Matzot and Mitzvot

Throughout the day, volunteers are set to hand out Matzot and inspire others to do Mitzvot.

Similar parades will be held in cities worldwide, such as Toronto, Miami, Chicago, LA, as well as cities in Ukraine, the birthplace of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, leader of the Chabad movement.

Rabbi Mordy Hirsch, director of the Mitzvah Tank and organizer of the event said, “Mitzvahs are good deeds which illuminate the world."

"Tanks are generally tools of war. We’re using them to spread good deeds, kindness and Jewish awareness,” he added.

"The Rebbe taught that by spreading joy and kindness, we’re winning the spiritual war of light over darkness. The message of Passover is that when Jewish people unite and put their trust in God, big miracles can happen. Not just in ancient times, but also today." Hirsch further noted.