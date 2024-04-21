Passover 2024: A celebration of resilience and unity

This is an opportunity for us to reflect again on the long and complicated journey we have taken as the people of Israel and to find inspiration, consolation and hope in our story.

As Passover approaches, Jews worldwide prepare to gather around their Seder tables. This ancient tradition, passed down through generations, carries profound significance this year amidst the complex challenges faced by Israel and world Jewry. In times of difficulty, the essence of the holiday, rooted in continuity and unity, resonates more deeply than ever.

The war that broke out on October 7 sharpens the sense that beats in the hearts Jews, in Israel and around the world, who see themselves both as a victim of the atrocities and as a soldier at the battlefront.

This feeling of being united in our fate also stirs within many Jews in light of the worldwide rise in antisemitism that threatens the peace and security of Jews around the world.

Above all, at the moment we sit at the Seder table and mark the transition our ancestors made from slavery to freedom, we will remember that 133 Israelis are still being held captive by Hamas and other hostile organizations in Gaza, in unbearably difficult conditions.

The timeless refrain, "In every generation, a person is obligated to see themselves as though they went out from Egypt," underscores the enduring relevance of the Exodus narrative. Today, as conflicts persist and anti-Semitism rears its head globally, this shared history unites us in our struggles and aspirations.

Thinking of the future, while relying on the past

Freedom is the beating heart of Passover. We remember and mention the Exodus from Egypt, the journey from slavery to freedom, and the covenant between the Holy Blessed One and the people of Israel. This remembering gives us strength to face difficulties and challenges and reminds us of our unique destiny as a people.

Indeed, precisely in these difficult times, Passover takes on an even deeper meaning. This is an opportunity for us to reflect once again on the long, complicated journey of the people of Israel, and to find inspiration, consolation and meaning.

In many ways, the remembrance of Passover is rooted within us beginning in childhood and is designed to provide us strength. As with the memory of the Holocaust and heroism in our time, the memory gives us inspiration, serves as a guide and provides us consolation. It strengthens our spirits during difficult times through the parallel between the biblical story and historical mythos and the difficult events that we have been through and are still forced to go through – as a people, as a country and as a society.

The conclusion embodied in the story is clear – we must not lose hope.

We must always aim forward, learn from the past and unite as a people. The story of the Jewish people, even before arrival in the land of Israel, teaches us to think in concepts of the future, while relying on the past. To continue to tell the story of what we have been through, and to draw strength for continuity, for action, for building and for renewal, working for the benefit of our community and for future generations.

And indeed, we celebrate Passover, the feast of freedom, as is told each year at our Seder, and in a few weeks, we will celebrate Israel’s Independence Day, Yom HaAtzmaut, whose key motif, embodied in the national anthem, Hatikvah, is "being a free people in our land."

Unity and Remembrance

Passover is also a holiday of unity. We, the Jews in Israel, together with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, share the same story, the same heritage and the same beliefs. However, the obligation to act and strengthen the connection and mutual responsibility of Jews around the world applies not only on holidays but throughout the year. Strengthening the connection between Israel and the diaspora is a necessary condition for preserving the Jewish tradition and passing it on to future generations.

Passover serves also as a testament to the resilience of the Jewish people. From the depths of despair to the heights of freedom, our collective story embodies the triumph of the human spirit. Amidst uncertainty, we find solace in the enduring values that guide us forward.

Passover transcends geographical boundaries, uniting Jews across the globe in a shared celebration of identity and heritage. Beyond the holiday season, fostering connections between Israel and the diaspora remains essential for preserving our collective legacy.

The story of the Exodus serves as a beacon of hope for future generations. By instilling a sense of pride and resilience in our children, we ensure that the flame of our heritage continues to burn bright.

United we are stronger

As we embark on the Passover journey once again, let us draw strength from our shared history and commitment to one another. In unity lies our greatest strength, empowering us to overcome any obstacle and write the next chapter of our collective story.

We will continue to tell the story, to draw inspiration from it, but we will look forward with all our strength – with the goal of working together, developing the economy and society in Israel, strengthening security and working for peace, and we will not let any hostile external force destroy us. Every town that was destroyed shall be reestablished, all the infrastructure that was harmed shall be upgraded and every wounded soul shall be healed. With the rebuilding of the country, we shall be consoled.

We know that the path is not always easy, yet we also know that United we are stronger, and that together we can be victorious over any challenge.

As we gather at our Seder tables, we not only recount the past but also look ahead with optimism and determination. Just as spring brings renewal to the natural world, Passover rejuvenates our spirits and reaffirms our commitment to building a brighter future.

The author is the chair of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) Israel