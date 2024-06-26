Australia border force questions three citizens suspected of trying to serve with IDF

Since October 7, the Australian Border Force has questioned three Australian citizens suspected of departing for Israel to attempt to serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

The Department of Home Affairs and ABF were aware of four citizens who traveled outside Australia to serve with the IDF.

The department works with government partners and security agencies to identify citizens of security interest that are departing Australia to participate in foreign conflict. According to sources, intelligence-informed screening is routine for all border movement.

The ABF reportedly does not track individuals intending to serve in foreign militaries, and the Department said that the government "does not track the movement of Australians overseas."

Australian Jewish Association responds

The Australian Jewish Association responded to local reports on the matter on June 19, calling the questioning of Australian Jews about the IDF at the border "very dark indeed." AJA questioned if the policy was being applied to other allies as well. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The Australian Government is alert to the potential for Australians to travel to foreign conflicts, including Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Ukraine, to engage in hostilities," a department spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. "The Government encourages all Australians who seek to serve with the armed forces of a foreign country to carefully consider their legal obligations, and ensure their conduct does not constitute a criminal offence."

Under the 1995 Criminal Code Act, it is an offense for Australians to engage in overseas hostilities, unless serving with the armed forces of a foreign country.