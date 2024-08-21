Christians and Jews led global migration trends, Pew study revealed

A report from the Pew Research Center, released on Wednesday, uncovered that Christians and Jews were leading global migration trends, highlighting the significant role these religious groups played in the international movement of people. The study, which analyzed data from United Nations sources and over 270 censuses and surveys, revealed that Christians and Jews were overrepresented among the world’s migrants compared to their global population shares.

According to the report, Christians constituted nearly half (47%) of all international migrants, a figure notably higher than their 30% share of the global population. This made Christianity the most represented religion among those who lived outside their country of birth.

Meanwhile, Jews, though representing a tiny fraction of the world’s population at 0.2%, accounted for 1% of global migrants. This meant that one in five Jews resided outside their country of birth, making them the religious group most likely to have migrated.

Christian migration driven by opportunity and faith

Christian migration patterns were shaped by various factors, including economic opportunities, religious persecution, and the desire to reunite with family. Mexico emerged as the most common country of origin for Christian migrants, while the United States stood out as their top destination.

The flow of Christian migrants was largely from Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa to more developed regions such as North America and Europe. This movement aligned with broader global trends where individuals sought better economic prospects in areas where Christianity was already the dominant religion. Travelers are seen at the departure hall of the Ben Gurion International Airport on April 4, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The report suggested that Christian migrants tended to move to countries where their faith was already prevalent, reinforcing the existing religious demographics in their new homes. In the U.S., Germany, and Russia—top destinations for Christian migrants—this influx contributed to the continued prominence of Christianity.

Jewish migration: A historical and cultural journey

Jewish migration stood out as distinctive, driven by a complex mix of historical context and cultural significance. Israel was both the most common origin and destination country for Jewish migrants, reflecting the ongoing influence of Aliyah, the Jewish right to return, which encouraged Jews from around the world to immigrate to Israel.

The report highlighted that Jews were more likely than any other religious group to live outside their country of birth. This was deeply rooted in historical factors, including centuries of persecution and the aftermath of the Holocaust, which left the Jewish population with a strong diaspora. In recent years, political and security concerns, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, prompted Jewish communities to seek refuge in Israel or other safer environments. IMMIGRATING TO Israel is the first step in a very long journey. (Pictured: Recent French olim). (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Despite their small global population, Jews had a significant presence in international migration, reflecting a unique interplay of historical, religious, and geopolitical factors. This migration helped sustain strong Jewish communities in various parts of the world, particularly in North America, Europe, and Israel.

Religion and migration: A global tapestry

The Pew Research Center's findings shed light on the intricate relationship between religion and migration. While many people migrated for economic reasons or to escape conflict, religious identity often played a crucial role in determining both the destination and the resilience of migrant communities.

For Christians, migration often reinforced the religious makeup of their destination countries, which were typically already predominantly Christian. For Jews, migration was not only a means of seeking safety and stability but also a way to strengthen ties with the global Jewish community, particularly in Israel.

As global migration continued to evolve, the religious composition of migrants remained a key factor in shaping the demographic and cultural landscapes of many countries. The report suggested that while migration flows might have shifted due to new crises or opportunities, the overall religious patterns of migration were deeply rooted and changed more gradually.