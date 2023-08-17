The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Majority of recent Ethiopian immigrants to Israel are Christians

The reason for this substantial amount of immigrants identifying as Christians is that their aliyah is considered a humanitarian act, of reuniting family members.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 15:34

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 15:37
ETHIOPIAN CHRISTIAN worshipers carry a cross during a procession along Via Dolorosa (photo credit: REUTERS)
ETHIOPIAN CHRISTIAN worshipers carry a cross during a procession along Via Dolorosa
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Two-thirds of the immigrants from Ethiopia to Israel between 2020 and 2022 identified as Christians, according to official data from the Population and Immigration Authority. The official data was publicized by the Israeli Immigration Policy Center (IIPC) and was seen by The Jerusalem Post.

It reveals that out of the more than five thousand immigrants from Ethiopia who arrived in Israel as part of Operation Tzur Israel, 3,301 identified as Christians. In contrast, only about 1,773 identified as descendants of Jews, though this was unable to be confirmed according to Israeli authorities. Notably, none of them were found to be eligible for aliyah under the Law of Return.

The reason for this substantial amount of immigrants identifying as Christians is that their aliyah is considered a humanitarian act, of reuniting family members. Therefore, it is assumed that many of those who are members of the “Jewish communities,” in Ethiopia are actually not Jewish and actually practicing a different religion.   

According to a statement on behalf of the IIPC, a conservative Israeli think-tank, “these findings are consistent with previous reports from the IIPC. The institute's analysis of data from the Population and Immigration Authority showed that since 2000, only about 10% of immigrants from Ethiopia identified as Jews upon their arrival in Israel.

How the Israeli government is addressing an influx of Ethiopian immigrants

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli government appointed a special envoy to investigate and then to recommend a solution for the aliyah crisis from Ethiopia. There are thousands of Ethiopian citizens who claim they are entitled for aliyah and the Israeli government says that the aliyah from this country has ended.

Dr. Yona Cherki, head of the IIPC commented on these findings in a statement on Wednesday, claiming that "the State of Israel should enable every Jew who wishes to immigrate to Israel to do so. The transit camps in Ethiopia are periodically emptied and refilled, and every time, a new substantial number of people await their chance to immigrate. Data from the Population and Immigration Authority suggests that if there are individuals in Ethiopia who are entitled to return under the Jewish lineage, they aren't making the move.

“Conversely, those who are immigrating don't hold the right to do so,” Cherki said, adding that the new envoy on behalf of the government should “define consistent criteria for immigration to Israel, applicable across all diasporas, in alignment with the Law of Return."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by