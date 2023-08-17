Majority of recent Ethiopian immigrants to Israel are Christians

Two-thirds of the immigrants from Ethiopia to Israel between 2020 and 2022 identified as Christians, according to official data from the Population and Immigration Authority. The official data was publicized by the Israeli Immigration Policy Center (IIPC) and was seen by The Jerusalem Post.

It reveals that out of the more than five thousand immigrants from Ethiopia who arrived in Israel as part of Operation Tzur Israel, 3,301 identified as Christians. In contrast, only about 1,773 identified as descendants of Jews, though this was unable to be confirmed according to Israeli authorities. Notably, none of them were found to be eligible for aliyah under the Law of Return.

The reason for this substantial amount of immigrants identifying as Christians is that their aliyah is considered a humanitarian act, of reuniting family members. Therefore, it is assumed that many of those who are members of the “Jewish communities,” in Ethiopia are actually not Jewish and actually practicing a different religion.

According to a statement on behalf of the IIPC, a conservative Israeli think-tank, “these findings are consistent with previous reports from the IIPC. The institute's analysis of data from the Population and Immigration Authority showed that since 2000, only about 10% of immigrants from Ethiopia identified as Jews upon their arrival in Israel.

How the Israeli government is addressing an influx of Ethiopian immigrants

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli government appointed a special envoy to investigate and then to recommend a solution for the aliyah crisis from Ethiopia. There are thousands of Ethiopian citizens who claim they are entitled for aliyah and the Israeli government says that the aliyah from this country has ended.

Dr. Yona Cherki, head of the IIPC commented on these findings in a statement on Wednesday, claiming that "the State of Israel should enable every Jew who wishes to immigrate to Israel to do so. The transit camps in Ethiopia are periodically emptied and refilled, and every time, a new substantial number of people await their chance to immigrate. Data from the Population and Immigration Authority suggests that if there are individuals in Ethiopia who are entitled to return under the Jewish lineage, they aren't making the move.

“Conversely, those who are immigrating don't hold the right to do so,” Cherki said, adding that the new envoy on behalf of the government should “define consistent criteria for immigration to Israel, applicable across all diasporas, in alignment with the Law of Return."