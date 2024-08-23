'A respite from daily challenges': Chabad of Poland hosts Ukrainian Jews for summer program

Over 200 Ukrainian Jews were hosted by Chabad of Poland for a two-week summer program, Chabad announced.

Camp participants came from diverse areas in Ukraine, such as Kamianske, Sumy, Kremenchuk, Dniproand, and Kyiv, with recreational staff being fluent in Ukrainian.

The aim of the program was to grant children and parents a break from the war in Ukraine, offering activities designed for such purposes, the organization said.

In addition to field trips, arts and crafts, and music lessons, Chabad specified it was offering activities such as psych-trauma counseling.

'A respite from daily challenges'

Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler, Director of Chabad of Poland, said of the program, "Ukrainian refugees still face enormous day-to-day challenges. The summer is particularly difficult because without school in session, there is little structure to the day for children, and a working parent has the challenge of how to keep their child occupied with a meaningful experience. The camp experience we provide these families not only meets their spiritual and communal needs but gives them important respite from their daily challenge.”