Combat Antisemitism Movement honors Albanian prime minister for combating hate

At a New York City event titled “Bridging Nations: A Tribute to Prime Minister Edi Rama” on Thursday, Albanian Prime Minister Rama was honored for his role in promoting unity among Balkan countries, building bridges with other European countries and the United States, and fighting antisemitism and protecting the rights of minority communities.

The event was organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), in partnership with the Center for Jewish Impact, and B’nai B’rith International.

Attendees included diplomats, international leaders, and Jewish community leaders.

“No one who cherishes freedom and democracy should forget that Hamas represents the worst of the anti-democratic faces of this world,” Rama said in his keynote address. “So those who call Gaza an open-air prison have to be told that the guards of the prison are Hamas, not Israel.”

Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, said that the US is “looking forward to being able to do even more” in fighting antisemitism with Albania. Dignitaries seated at the event ''Bridging Nations: A Tribute to Prime Minister Edi Rama'' in New York, September 26, 2024. (credit: NIR ARIELI)

“It is a challenge for us at the State Department, for you and your Foreign Ministry and your government, but it's a challenge for the children,” Lipstadt said.

Presentation of award

During the event, Prime Minister Rama was presented the CAM Global Leadership Award for his work fighting antisemitism and religious prejudice in all its forms.

As we approach the first anniversary of October 7th, the bridges between nations and our unity are being tested,” CAM Chief of Staff Arthur Maserjian remarked in his event speech.

“The unprecedented surge and normalization of antisemitism over the past 11 months here in New York City, and indeed around the world, is an alarm bell reminding us of the very dangers the UN was founded to prevent," Maserjian stressed.

This event was held during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, during which international leaders take the stage at the UN.