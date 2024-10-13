Bullets fired at Toronto Jewish school for second time this year

Bullets were fired at a Jewish day school in Toronto on Friday night, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, Toronto Police reported on Saturday.

This was the second time the girls school, Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School, has been targeted this year. In May, the school was attacked by two men who fired five rounds at the building.

"We understand the fear and pain this causes, especially on Yom Kippur," the Toronto Police stated on Saturday, adding that they stood in solidarity with the Jewish community.

The school was empty at the time of the incident, which occurred at about 04:05 a.m. local time. While no one was hurt, the building sustained damage.

Insp. Paul Krawczyk reported that "Upon further investigation, it was determined that shots had been fired."

SHOTS FIRED AT JEWISH GIRLS' SCHOOL — AGAINBais Chaya Mushka Elementary in the Toronto area was peppered with gunfire for the second time. Below was the first.This on our holiest day of the year.I didn't want to use X until sundown. But we must protect our children at… pic.twitter.com/GSdPKVrvUQ — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) October 12, 2024

While Krawczyk said the police had not determined whether it was a hate crime, he added that the timing of it on a Jewish holy day indicated the matter was worth investigating as such.

"It is Yom Kippur, and a Jewish school has been shot up. So that is why the hate crime unit is a big part of this investigation," Krawczyk said.

Canadian leaders condemn attack

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called it a "horrific antisemitic act, shattering the peace of the High Holidays and Yom Kippur."

"I reiterate that the students of Bais Chaya Mushka have the right to learn, and the teachers have a right to teach in safety and without fear of antisemitic attacks." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

She added that the police would be increasing their presence in the area.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "very disturbed" to learn of the incident.

"As we wait for more details, my heart goes out to the students, staff, and parents who must be terrified and hurting today."

"Antisemitism is a disgusting and dangerous form of hate — and we won't let it stand," he concluded.

Opposition politician Pierre Poilievre condemned what he said was "yet another shameful and terrifyingly common antisemitic attack in Canada in 2024."

He referred to a 251% increase in hate crimes during the "9 years of the NDP-Liberal" and promised to ban terrorists should he succeed in taking over leadership of the country.

Statistics Canada reported that in 2022, Jewish Canadians were the targets of 67% of all religion-based hate crimes.