This week in Jewish history: Balfour Declaration and battle of Sharm el-Sheikh

Nov. 1, 2010:

Gett, an Israeli-developed application that connects between customers and taxi drivers using its proprietary GPS system that enables users to order a cab with their smartphone or through the company’s website, was founded by Israeli entrepreneurs Shahar Waiser and Roi More.

Nov. 2, 1917:

The British government issued the Balfour Declaration. It stated: “His Majesty’s Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this objective…”

Nov. 3, 1860:

Mishkenot Sha’ananim (“tranquil dwellings”), the first Jewish neighborhood outside of the Old City walls of Jerusalem, was dedicated five years after being purchased by Sir Moses Montefiore.

Cheshvan 3, 5774 (2013):

Yahrzeit of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the Sephardi chief rabbi of Israel and founder of the Shas political party. Born in Iraq, he became the most beloved Sephardi spiritual leader in modern Jewish history, leading a social movement to bolster traditional Torah values among millions of Sephardi Jews in Israel and abroad. His published works include thousands of responsa on all aspects of Jewish life. His funeral was attended by an estimated 800,000 people, perhaps the largest Jewish gathering in 2,000 years.

Nov. 5, 1956:

Israel captured Sharm el-Sheikh, the Egyptian strongpoint at the entrance to the Gulf of Aqaba, which was then opened to Israeli shipping. Smoke rises from oil tanks beside the Suez Canal hit during the initial Anglo-French assault on Port Said in November 1956 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Nov. 6, 1931:

Birthday of Mike Nichols (Mikhail Igor Peschkowsky), American film and theater director, producer, actor, and comedian known for innovative productions. He escaped Nazi Germany to America, where he won a Grammy, nine Tonys, four Emmys, and an Oscar.

Nov. 7, 1944:

Hannah Szenes, an Israeli poetess who was captured after volunteering to parachute behind Nazi lines on a mission to rescue European Jews, was executed in Budapest.

My God, My God,

I pray that these things never end,

The rustle of the waters,

The rustle of the waters,

Lightning of the Heavens,

The prayer of Man.

