Diaspora leaders demand a new path for Jewish schools after Oct. 7

A new book launched earlier this month addresses formal Jewish education in the diaspora in light of the October 7 massacre. Printed at Kibbutz Be'eri printing house, the book explores the global impact of these events on Jewish education through the perspectives of senior educators from Israel, the United States, Europe, and other regions who visited Israel last January. The collection includes essays reflecting on the war's influence and reshaping the approach to Jewish education.

"October 7 impacted our community at all levels," said Erika Hershkowitz, CEO of the Martin Buber School in Argentina. "After the initial pain, we quickly needed to provide students with explanations, listening, and care. We had to rethink how to prepare students for Jewish life beyond school and equip them with the necessary tools. A year later, the feeling of an open wound persists."

Hershkowitz was among 40 Jewish education leaders from 14 countries gathered in Israel earlier this month for the opening seminar of a new leadership forum. Hannah Dorsman, CEO of UnitEd, explained that the forum resulted from a collaboration among the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, UnitEd, the Education and Zionist Enterprises Departments of the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and the Pincus Foundation for Jewish Education.

"Participants included directors of national Jewish education committees, leaders of education networks, and senior academics," Dorsman said. "This group aims to shape the future of Jewish education by fostering collaboration and developing innovative strategies for Jewish-Zionist education. October 7 underscores the necessity of Jewish education like never before."

Dorsman emphasized the importance of bolstering Jewish identity and connection to Israel, particularly among younger generations confronting antisemitism. "We help educators in Jewish schools contextualize the situation in Israel for students, strengthening their ties to the Jewish people and state. The Hamas attack, ensuing war, and global antisemitism compel us to rethink approaches to education not only in Israel but worldwide." Israelis visit the site of the Re'im music festival massacre, in southern Israel, May 15, 2024. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

The book, offering immediate reactions and emerging transformations, guides Jewish education leaders. Contributors include Rabbi David Meyer, CEO of PaJeS—the network of Jewish schools in England; Dr. David Braifman, CEO of the Jewish Education Project in New York; Prof. Daniel Feinstein, dean of Jewish Studies at Uni' Habreika in Mexico; Dr. Erica Brown, vice-chancellor for leadership and values at Yeshiva University; and Joe Toledano, senior advisor at Praxis in France.

Students navigating rising antisemitism

"As Jewish educators in the UK, we face unprecedented challenges," said Meyer. "Students navigate a landscape flooded with misinformation about Israel on social media while encountering rising antisemitism. Our greatest challenge is nurturing their Jewish identity during these times. Sharing experiences with global education leaders was inspiring. Recognizing our shared challenges strengthens our collective response."

Dr. Sonia Rachel Komoroczi, vice-rector for education at the University of Jewish Studies in Budapest, shared Hungary’s perspective: "Like communities in North America and the West, we’ve experienced abandonment by those we thought shared our values. At the same time, we’ve found security in openly expressing our Jewishness. This is a pivotal moment for Jewish communities to seek strength and belonging from one another."

UnitEd, in partnership with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, works to strengthen Jewish identity and diaspora ties to Israel by empowering schools. Operating in over 40 countries, UnitEd highlights Jewish schools' critical role in fostering connections to Jewish heritage, culture, and Israel. According to the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, there are 1,463 Jewish schools worldwide, educating 420,000 students. Participation rates vary: 13% of American Jews attend Jewish schools compared to 85% in Mexico and South Africa, 60% in Britain, 71% in Brazil, and 65% in Australia. Rising antisemitism has reinforced the protective role of these institutions.

"On Simchat Torah, October 7, war was launched not only against Israel but against the Jewish people," said Amichai Shikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism. "Communities worldwide faced attacks on streets and campuses. Young Jews face two options: flee their identity or embrace and deepen it. To ensure the latter, we must connect them with heritage and values. Education is the key to securing Jewish continuity and strengthening the Jewish state. This delegation and the book it inspired provide vital guidance for rethinking global Jewish education." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In Brazil, the effects of October 7 are also evident. "At the Renaissance School in São Paulo, there is a clear before and after October 7," said Marly Reichel Ben Moshe, director of Jewish studies at Renaissance College. "We had to redefine goals, emphasizing community support and resilience. Despite challenges, we rose to meet them."

Delegation members agreed that October 7 necessitates a strategic shift in Jewish education. Teaching methods and narratives must adapt to this new reality as life changes in Israel and globally.