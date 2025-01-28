Jewish community in Baku honors Holocaust Remembrance Day with prayers and action

The Jewish community in Baku, Azerbaijan, marked Holocaust Remembrance Day with solemn prayers and assemblies, emphasizing Holocaust lessons and their connection to Israel’s heritage. The ceremonies reflected both solemn remembrance and a commitment to combating antisemitism worldwide.

The central event was led by Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the rabbi of Baku’s Sephardic community. Rabbi Isayev highlighted the significance of the day and the vital role of Azerbaijan’s Jewish community in preserving historical memory and promoting tolerance. “We must stand united against any attempt to misuse Holocaust symbols to perpetuate modern blood libels,” he stated firmly, calling for vigilance and solidarity in the fight against antisemitism.

Rabbi Isayev highlighted Azerbaijan’s history of sheltering Jews during World War II, offering refuge and sharing scarce resources. He recounted how over 55,000 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution found safety in Azerbaijan, where local families often shared their last piece of bread with them. “This act of humanity is a testament to Azerbaijan’s enduring commitment to its Jewish population,” he added.

Refuting controversies

Addressing recent controversies, Rabbi Isayev criticized a gathering in Washington, D.C., organized by The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), for using Holocaust Remembrance Day to advance politically motivated claims. He accused the group of distorting facts and spreading false allegations about an “alleged ethnic cleansing” of Armenians in Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.

"The purpose of such events is to spread misinformation," he said, referencing a legal dispute over property leases in the Armenian Quarter involving an Israeli businessman's plans to build a luxury hotel.

Rabbi Isayev refuted claims of a ‘Judaization of Jerusalem,’ calling them baseless and divisive. “These accusations are baseless and divisive. Israel and Jerusalem symbolize connection and fraternity,” he said. He emphasized that Armenian and Christian communities in Israel enjoy full religious freedom and extensive rights, far exceeding the treatment these communities face in many other parts of the region.

Rabbi Isayev called on Jewish communities worldwide to remain steadfast in fighting antisemitism and resisting attempts to distort Holocaust memory for political purposes. “Commemorating the Holocaust is not only a Jewish concern but a moral obligation for all humanity,” he declared.

The event in Baku reinforced the Jewish community’s resolve to preserve Holocaust memory and strengthen ties with Israel. Speaking to local media, Rabbi Isayev concluded, “The broad participation and the messages conveyed today serve as a powerful reminder that Holocaust memory must be preserved in every corner of the world to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated.”