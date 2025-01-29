UK TV host apologizes after omitting 'Jews' from Holocaust Memorial Day broadcast

Ranvir Singh, a host on the UK daily morning TV show Good Morning Britain (GMB), apologized during Tuesday's broadcast after failing to mention the Holocaust targeted Jews during Monday's Holocaust Memorial Day coverage.

Singh stated during Monday's coverage that “six million people were killed in concentration camps during the Second World War, as well as millions of others because they were Polish, disabled, gay, or belonged to another ethnic group.”

Singh acknowledged her mistake, stating, "In yesterday’s news, when we reported on the memorial events in Auschwitz, we said six million people were killed in the Holocaust but crucially failed to say they were Jewish. That was our mistake, for which we apologize."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) posted on X/Twitter that "This dire reporting is not only factually incorrect but erases Jews from a genocide in which six million Jewish men, women and children were slaughtered specifically because they were Jews."

"Jews. The word you’re looking for is ‘Jews’, not ‘people’. This truly beggars belief. " CAA added, before asking the question, "How is it possible, therefore, that on Holocaust Memorial Day of all days, @GMB manages to acknowledge several other groups but not Jews?"

"Additionally, there is bafflingly no utterance of the word “antisemitism” whatsoever," CAA continued before demanding an explanation from ITV, the channel on which GMB is broadcast.

Additional denouncements

Other UK-based Jewish advocacy organizations also denounced ITV and GMB in particular before the anchor's apology.

North West Friends of Israel said, “GMB you are missing ONE word... JEWS! Six million JEWS! This is disgraceful.” according to the Jewish Chronicle.