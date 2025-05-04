'Zionists not welcome': Israeli family kicked out Naples restaurant

An Israeli family was made to leave a Naples restaurant on Saturday after they were told, "Zionists are not welcome here."

The video of the incident, which quickly circulated on social media, depicts an exchange between the restaurant worker and an Israeli couple in which the worker can be heard blaming the customers for deaths in Gaza.

The couple claimed they were turned away solely because they are Jewish-Israelis, and called the incident an act of discrimination.

The video depicts the restaurant owner clearly telling them to leave without paying the bill.

Shocking moment Italian restaurant in Naples throws family with children out because they are Israeli. “Zionists is not welcome here.”pic.twitter.com/8SKzMh3xOw — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 4, 2025

Restaurant defends itself, condemns 'ongoing Palestinian genocide'

The restaurant - La Taverna di Santa Chiara - posted a statement to its Facebook in defense of its actions.

The restaurant claimed that the customer has implied "support for the crimes of the Israeli government against the Palestinian people" and that as "conscientious citizens we condemn the ongoing Palestinian genocide, as a crime against humanity."

The statement also claimed that the tourist accused the restaurant of antisemitism and alleged that supporting Palestinians means supporting terror.

The restaurant added that it has a responsibility to take a stand, "within the campaign of Free Spaces from Israeli Apartheid, against the ongoing Palestinian genocide."

The restaurant owner, Nives Monda, said on her Facebook that the incident was sparked by a conversation between the Israeli couple and the couple at the table next to them about the beauty of Israel and recommended that the other couple visit.

Monda said she intervened to state her restaurant's choice to stand against "Israeli apartheid."

"Out of the blue, they started to attack me arrogantly, accusing me of antisemitism and threatening me, shouting at me and filming me with their cell phones," she wrote.