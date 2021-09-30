The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Belgian court upholds ban on religious slaughter

‘Ruling brings Belgium into line with countries whose bans on Shechita date from the Nazi era,’ says president of Conference of European Rabbis.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 19:00
A Belgian national flag flies over the Royal Palace (photo credit: FRANCOIS LENOIR / REUTERS)
(photo credit: FRANCOIS LENOIR / REUTERS)
The Constitutional Court of Belgium has upheld a verdict of the European Court of Justice that member states of the European Union can ban religious slaughter without pre-stunning, a ruling which itself upheld legislation to this effect passed by the legislatures of the Wallonia and Flanders regions of Belgium in 2017. 
In its review of the European Court of Justice’s decision from December 2002, the Constitutional Court of Belgium stressed in its ruling on Thursday that freedom of thought, conscience and religion was one of the foundations of a democratic society.
It also recognized that the general ban on slaughter without stunning entailed a restriction on the freedom of religion of Jews and Muslims who use such methods and whose religious laws prohibit the consumption of meat of stunned animals.
The ban on slaughter without stunning, however, “responds to a pressing social need and is proportionate to the legitimate objective pursued of promoting animal welfare,” said the Belgian court. 
“Furthermore, the possibility of reversible stunning during ritual slaughter cannot be interpreted as prescribing how a religious rite is to be performed,” it argued. 
A KOSHER slaughterhouse. (credit: REUTERS)A KOSHER slaughterhouse. (credit: REUTERS)
The Conference of European Rabbis lamented the decision but said the ruling was expected. 
“Whilst we are disappointed with today’s judgment, we are certainly not surprised as it upholds the status quo in Belgium,” said president of the Conference of European Rabbis Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt.
“This ruling confirms the ban on religious slaughter and brings Belgium into line with those few other countries whose bans on Shechita date from the Nazi era,” said the rabbi. 
“Removing the Jewish community’s ability to be self-sufficient sends a clear message about how Jews are regarded within Belgium and how the authorities see their future. 
“The impact is immense and the effect detrimental to Belgian Jews. Now that the legal process has concluded, we hope that parliamentarians will meaningfully engage with religious communities and it is our hope that Shechita can be restored throughout Belgian soon.”


