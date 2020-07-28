Beta Israel community in Ethiopia receives humanitarian aid from Israel

Mashav, Israel’s agency for international development cooperation, provided urgent humanitarian aid to the Beta Israel community in Ethiopia this week.The community, located in the city of Debre Birhan in central Ethiopia have suffered from a severe shortage of basic food products due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Ethiopian authorities have so far declared 14,547 cases of coronavirus in the country. The aid, which was organized in conjunction with the Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia, included food packages and hygiene products given to 100 families. Another shipment of humanitarian aid to other communities in need is planned soon, according to the Foreign Ministry. Beta Israel (House of Israel) is the Ge’ez term for the Jewish community of Ethiopia, which is believed to date back to between 2,000 and 2,500 years ago. It was isolated from the rest of the Jewish world for most of that period.Israeli organizations have taken upon themselves the mantle of helping Diaspora communities in trouble. Organization Degel Menashe initiated a relief program in April to help the Bnei Menashe communities in India by organizing and delivering essential supplies to families that are either unable to get them, or unable to afford them.