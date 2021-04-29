The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Boston Jews vote against removing ZOA group accused of white supremacy

The Zionist Organization of America, a right-wing group that focuses on Israel advocacy, will remain a part of the 40-member Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston.

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA  
APRIL 29, 2021 03:45
The Boston City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The Boston City Hall lights up in blue and white for Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The community council representing nearly all Jewish groups in Boston has decided not to expel a member organization whose leader was found in an internal review to have “elevated white supremacist voices.”
The Zionist Organization of America, a right-wing group that focuses on Israel advocacy, will remain a part of the 40-member Jewish Community Relations Council of Boston following a seven-month review that culminated in a vote on Tuesday night. 
At issue were comments that the ZOA’s national leader, the prominent conservative activist Morton Klein, made on social media. Klein’s critics, who petitioned in September to have his group removed from the Boston council, accuse him of racism. Klein maintains that his online behavior has been appropriate and rejects the allegation that he promoted white supremacy. 
The vote, by council member groups and other community members, was 40 in favor of expelling ZOA, 48 against and 10 abstentions. A two-thirds majority would have been required for removal.  
By a separate vote of 66 in favor, 10 against and 10 abstentions, the Boston JCRC passed a resolution against comments that “legitimize or normalize” white supremacy. The resolution spells out that such comments could result in expulsion.
In a statement released following the vote, the Boston JCRC said that it is a “big tent” organization that seeks to represent a variety of viewpoints — but within certain bounds.
“We believe that it is possible for robust support for the U.S.-Israel alliance, including vigorous advocacy, to thrive without embracing white supremacy and bigotry,” the statement reads. “Plainly said, we reaffirm that there will be no place for white supremacy, white nationalism, or related conspiracy theorists in our organization.”


Tags diaspora jews Boston white supremacist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by