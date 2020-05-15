The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Conservative movement allows livestreaming on Shabbat, holidays amid virus

Noting the “unprecedented time” brought on by the virus, the movement’s Jewish law authorities voted Wednesday to allow livestreaming with a number of caveats.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
MAY 15, 2020 06:02
A Shabbat service featuring members of the Madrid and Barcelona Reform communities. (photo credit: SARAH I. GONZALEZ)
A Shabbat service featuring members of the Madrid and Barcelona Reform communities.
(photo credit: SARAH I. GONZALEZ)
The Conservative movement issued a ruling allowing congregations to livestream services on Shabbat and holidays during the coronavirus pandemic.
Noting the “unprecedented time” brought on by the virus, the movement’s Jewish law authorities voted Wednesday to allow livestreaming with a number of caveats, including that the equipment be set up in advance or that a timer be used to avoid the active use of electricity on Shabbat and holidays, when it is traditionally forbidden.
The Committee on Jewish Laws and Standards adopted the ruling by a vote of 19 in favor, three against, and three abstentions.
The ruling, written by Rabbi Joshua Heller of Congregation B’nai Torah in Sandy Springs, Georgia, notes that it is applicable to the current situation only and that “its conclusions will need to be reassessed as we transition to a ‘new normal.'”
The question of livestreaming on Shabbat and holidays had already been under debate within the movement prior to the pandemic.
“This question took on a dramatic new urgency as almost every synagogue in the world was forced to suspend in-person physical worship, and even as some begin to re-open, it is likely that it will be many months before large groups can assemble together safely,” Heller wrote.
Heller also addressed concerns that allowing livestreaming could lead people to do other things prohibited on Shabbat or holidays.
“The wider intrusion of technology into Shabbat and Yom Tov worship will require greater fences to preserve the sanctity of the day,” he wrote. “It is a short step from watching services to emailing, online shopping, and other activities which violate the letter and spirit of the law.”
Traditionally, Conservative and Orthodox congregations have not allowed livestreaming on Shabbat or holidays as it violates the prohibition against using electricity. However, some Conservative synagogues livestream anyway and more have started doing so since they were forced cancel in-person services due to the pandemic.
In March, leaders of the law committee issued a crisis declaration allowing the recitation of the Mourner’s Kaddish with a prayer quorum, or minyan, convened online, saying that congregations that follow it “would have to use a multi-way link that allowed participants to see and hear each other.”


Tags shabbat halacha jewish law conservative judaism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by