Former French Chief Rabbi Gilles Bernheim makes aliyah

Former French Chief Rabbi Gilles Bernheim made aliyah on Wednesday with his wife to Jerusalem.Last Friday, before Shabbat began, Bernheim wrote on his Facebook public page that "this Shabbat has a particular flavor" given it was his and his family's last Shabbat in Paris, adding that "next week, we will be home in Jerusalem."plagiarized in two of his books and an essay on gay marriage titled “Homosexual Marriage, Gay Parenting and Adoption: What We Forgot to Say,” an essay that even Pope Benedict quoted during a speech at the Vatican before the scandal. He was also accused of failing to correct his official biographies in which he claimed to hold a degree in philosophy as he usually introduced himself as an “agrégé,” a sort of “doctor,” a prestigious academic title obtained by civil servants in competitive tests he never passed.According to his statement, he explained that he will join in Israel his children and grandchildren, which motivated his move.During the week of Hanukkah, a special celebration was organized in his honor to celebrate his aliyah at the Grand Synagogue of Paris, Synagogue de la Victoire.Bernheim served as the chief rabbi of France for four years, from January 2009 to April 2013, but was brought down after the revelation that he
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}