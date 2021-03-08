The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

High Court conversion decision is symbolic, significant and honorable

The decision does honor to the country’s identity as a Jewish and democratic state.

By DOV S. ZAKHEIM, LAURA SHAW FRANK  
MARCH 8, 2021 20:59
SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem last month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem last month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
By ruling that those who undergo Reform and Conservative conversions in Israel should be considered Jews under the Law of Return, the High Court of Justice both took a stand for Jewish peoplehood and upheld Israel’s national commitment to equality and religious freedom.
The decision does honor to the country’s identity as a Jewish and democratic state.
While the practical impact of the High Court decision is minimal, affecting perhaps 30 individuals per year, its symbolic impact is quite significant.
One of the central factors in the growing Israel-Diaspora divide is the fact that Israeli law frequently negates the way American Jews, who make up 75% of Diaspora Jewry, observe Judaism. Over half of American Jews identify as either Conservative or Reform, while fewer than 15% self-identify as Orthodox.
Rather than setting the standard for Jewish peoplehood, Israeli government policies that recognize Jewish marriage and divorce only if conducted according to Orthodox Jewish law alienate millions of American and other Diaspora Jews. The March 1 High Court decision unifies the Jewish world, at least with respect to the definition of who is a Jew for the purposes of Israeli citizenship.
Equally important is the fact that the High Court’s decision chips away at the antiquated and unfair hegemony of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel. While the rabbinate continues to control issues of personal status such as marriage and divorce for Israeli Jews, this decision means that it no longer has the power to define who is a Jew with respect to Israeli citizenship.
We do not advocate the abolition of the Chief Rabbinate; it can serve as an important symbol of the Jewish state. Nevertheless, we hope that this chink in the armor of the rabbinate will augur further weakening of its control over the personal status of Israelis, ultimately resulting in a pluralistic and inclusive Judaism in Israel that more closely matches that of the Diaspora. It should not be that a Jew has less religious freedom in the Jewish state than in America or elsewhere in the free world.
The reaction from haredi politicians in Israel to the High Court’s ruling has been swift, caustic and defamatory, leading to fears that the Knesset, held hostage by powerful haredi political parties, will pass legislation that invalidates the court’s pathbreaking decision.
Indeed, haredi politicians have gone so far as to label Conservative and Reform Jews as no better than dogs, thereby borrowing an epithet that was a favorite of the Nazis.
However much they might disagree with the Conservative and Reform movements, in applying such vicious insults, haredi leaders are violating a basic principle of Halacha – to which they purportedly adhere – namely, that a Jew remains a Jew regardless of his or her religious practice or lack thereof.
The American Jewish Committee calls upon the Knesset to maintain the integrity of this important ruling. The High Court did not make this decision lightly; indeed, it took 15 years to rule on this case, because it preferred that the issue be addressed by the legislative branch of government. Given haredi political power, however, a fair-minded legislative outcome was not to be.
The Knesset must not cave to the demands of those who represent a small minority of the Israeli population and an even smaller minority of the Jewish people, but, rather, must uphold the decision of the highest court in the nation. A free and independent judiciary is critical to a functioning democracy. Those who would seek to weaken the power of the High Court would do violence to this central element of Israeli democracy.
If Israel is to see itself as the Jewish homeland, it must be inclusive of the wide range of Jewish affiliations and observances in the Jewish world.
We hope that this landmark High Court decision is a harbinger of change that will unite the Jewish people rather than alienate and embitter the millions of Jews who continue to reside in the Diaspora.
Dov S. Zakheim is a member of the American Jewish Committee’s board of governors and chairman of the Jewish Religious Equality Coalition. Laura Shaw Frank is director of AJC’s William Petschek Contemporary Jewish Life Department.


Tags Haredi jewish high court of justice reform law haredim conversion conservative judaism conservative movement jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Flaw of Return: Why Israel should stop offering automatic citizenship

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by