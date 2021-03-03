UTJ's response to High Court ruling: non-Orthodox converts are dogs

In a video released on Tuesday night by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) Party, the consequences of the recent High Court ruling that recognized conversions by the Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movements were displayed. The video, titled 'Bark Mitzva' shows pictures of dogs with kippot (skullcaps), satirically insinuating that the court ruling was so expansive and lenient that it would allow dogs to convert. One of them even plays off of a common phrase 'my grandfather was a rabbi' by spinning it to 'my grandmother was a rabbi,' feeding into another controversial dividing line between the Reform and Conservative movements and Orthodoxy women's leadership roles. "My father once told me about the parliament in Budapest that had a sign that read: 'No entrance for Jews and dogs' because antisemites always compare Jews to dogs," retorted the leader of the opposition Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid. The direct effects of the court ruling are regarding citizenship. In its ruling, the High Court said that there were zero religious implications for their decision, that it was born of secular-law questions and the right to citizenship. The battle to get these conversions recognized had been going on for 15 years. It was approved by eight of the nine justices. The High Court of 1988 ruled that for the purposes of Aliyah and citizenship, non-Orthodox conversions require recognition. However, that recognition was never extended to conversions performed in Israel. Orthodox political parties — and even Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party — denounced the ruling, while left-wing parties and Reform and Masorti leaders lauded it as a win for democracy. The video ends with the cry of 'Only UTJ will preserve the Judaism of you as well as your grandchildren.'