The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UTJ's response to High Court ruling: non-Orthodox converts are dogs

The video, titled 'Bark Mitzva' shows pictures of dogs with kippot (skullcaps), satirically insinuating that the court ruling was so expansive and lenient that it would allow dogs to convert.

By SARAH BEN-NUN, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 3, 2021 04:47
Promotional video from the United Torah Judaism Party advocating against the High Court of Justice ruling that recognizes non-Orthodox conversions, February 2, 2021. (Credit: Courtesy)
In a video released on Tuesday night by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) Party, the consequences of the recent High Court ruling that recognized conversions by the Reform and Masorti (Conservative) movements were displayed.
The video, titled 'Bark Mitzva' shows pictures of dogs with kippot (skullcaps), satirically insinuating that the court ruling was so expansive and lenient that it would allow dogs to convert.
One of them even plays off of a common phrase 'my grandfather was a rabbi' by spinning it to 'my grandmother was a rabbi,' feeding into another controversial dividing line between the Reform and Conservative movements and Orthodoxy women's leadership roles.
"My father once told me about the parliament in Budapest that had a sign that read: 'No entrance for Jews and dogs' because antisemites always compare Jews to dogs," retorted the leader of the opposition Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid.
The direct effects of the court ruling are regarding citizenship.
In its ruling, the High Court said that there were zero religious implications for their decision, that it was born of secular-law questions and the right to citizenship.
The battle to get these conversions recognized had been going on for 15 years. It was approved by eight of the nine justices.
The High Court of 1988 ruled that for the purposes of Aliyah and citizenship, non-Orthodox conversions require recognition. However, that recognition was never extended to conversions performed in Israel.
Orthodox political parties — and even Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party — denounced the ruling, while left-wing parties and Reform and Masorti leaders lauded it as a win for democracy.
The video ends with the cry of 'Only UTJ will preserve the Judaism of you as well as your grandchildren.'


Tags Yair Lapid united torah judaism high court of justice reform orthodox jews conversion dogs conservative judaism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by