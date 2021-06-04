The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Hilter's 'Mein Kampf' re-edited in France to confront Nazi ideology

Historians behind this new project said that this edited version will perform a valuable service in elucidating and thereby disarming the Nazi ideology for French readers.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
JUNE 4, 2021 11:13
Adolf Hitler (photo credit: MIHAILO1997/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Adolf Hitler
(photo credit: MIHAILO1997/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A new translation of Mein Kampf was released on Wednesday by the French publisher Fayard after the publication was delayed for years due to the controversy over publishing a book written by an antisemite like Adolf Hitler.
Hitler's Mein Kampf ("My Struggle" in German) first appeared in two volumes in 1925 and 1927 when he was in prison after he led the failed Beer Hall Putsch in Munich in 1923. 
The text is a manifesto of his Nazi ideology, which led to the murder of some six million Jews and 17 million people altogether in the Holocaust. Mein Kampf is a sort of autobiography, as Hitler recounts his childhood in Austria and his experience as a German soldier in the First World War.
The book was banned in Germany by the Allies in 1945. 
However, historians behind this new project said that the polemical release of this edited version of the book will perform a valuable service in elucidating and thereby disarming the Nazi ideology for French readers.
Indeed, the new version of Hitler's Mein Kampf is an extended adaptation of the previous edition, with contributions from over a dozen experts and historians led by Florent Brayard, a French historian specializing in Nazism and the Holocaust, and Andreas Wirsching, the director of the Institute of Contemporary History in Munich, which had led work on the German version.
The book titled Historicizing Evil: A Critical Edition of Mein Kampf is at approximately 1,000 pages, with twice as much commentary as text. Scholars, researchers, and teachers are the main target audience.
Each of the 27 chapters is prefaced by an introductory analysis, and Hitler’s writing is annotated, line by line, with commentary that debunks false statements and provides historical context, the New York Times explained. Fayard, which first started work on the project a decade ago, said the book was a “fundamental source to understand the history of the 20th century.”

With Mein Kampf now in the public domain and freely available online with little to no context, Fayard argued that it was urgent to publish a critical version that would deconstruct the text and guard against uncritical translations that still circulate.
“To know where we are going, it is vital that we understand where we are coming from,” Sophie de Closets, the head of Fayard, wrote in a letter to booksellers explaining the reasoning behind the publication, the New York Times reported.


Tags Adolf Hitler books Mein Kampf book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
4

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
5

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by