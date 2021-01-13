The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iancu Tucarman, Romanian Holocaust Survivor, dies from COVID at 98

Tucarman was among the 5,000 Jews brought to the police station, where nearly half were beaten to death or shot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 13, 2021 07:34
A man visits the entrance of the Holocaust memorial in Bucharest, Romania (photo credit: REUTERS/BOGDAN CRISTEL)
A man visits the entrance of the Holocaust memorial in Bucharest, Romania
(photo credit: REUTERS/BOGDAN CRISTEL)
Iancu Tucarman, a Holocaust survivor from Romania, was buried earlier this week after contracting coronavirus at age 98 during the week prior, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.
Numerous people gathered for Tucarman’s funeral in Bucharest, Romania, to honor his life and remember the enormous impact of the Holocaust generally. According to the AP report, the funeral was held in accordance with coronavirus restrictions and social distancing.
Romania in particular has been devastated by the virus, with some 16,000 deaths thus far among a total population of 19 million. Tucarman experiences extreme hardship after first encountering the Nazis and Romanian sympathizers in 1941 at 18-years-old. He was rounded up in what would become known as the “Iasi Pogrom,” when they rounded up Jews, crammed the into trains and drove them arround Romanian until they suffocated or died of dehydration, which killed some 13,000.
Israeli Ambassador to Romania David Saranga attended the funeral,  saying that  Tucarman was “A survivor of unimaginable horrors during the Iasi Pogrom, a man with an incredible will to live, Iancu Tucarman could not fight this unforgiving virus.”
US Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman also attended, saying “The American flag at our embassy has been flying at half mast in honor of Iancu, a true Romanian hero.”
Through it all, he never lost his passion for life or music,” Zuckerman
Tucarman was among the 5,000 Jews brought to the police station, where nearly half were beaten to death or shot.
Describing his experience on the train, lancu said on the Holocaust Claims Conference website that “Because of the heat, most people remained naked. Inside the car, some would go crazy and jump from side to side like at the circus.”
“When there were only 10 or 12 of us left, the entire floor of the train car was covered with dead people. It was like a mattress they jumped on.”
After that experience, Tucarman later spent months at forced labor camps.



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors romania
