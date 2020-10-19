The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli cultural attache named one of France's women of culture

"Recently we have seen that our place in society is not guaranteed," said Agam Ben-David, addressing recent difficulties faced by many involved in the Israeli culture industry during the pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 02:52
Israeli cultural attache in France Elinore Agam Ben-david named one of France's 100 women of culture for 2020 (photo credit: FERNANDO PEREZ)
The Israeli cultural attache in France was picked as one of France's 100 women of culture of 2020. Elinor Agam Ben-David, a theater director who was appointed cultural attache in Paris five years ago, is the first cultural attache to make the list. 
"I believe that the event emphasizes that the importance of those who work in culture should not be underestimated. Recently we have seen proof that our place in society is not guaranteed and we must fight each day," said Agam Ben-David, addressing recent difficulties faced by many involved in the Israeli culture industry during the coronavirus pandemic.
"My win is due to them," said Agam Ben-David of those who work in the cultural industry in Israel. "I am proud I have the opportunity to represent them in France where they have been received with open arms."

Agam Ben-David has hosted hundreds of Israeli cultural events all across France since taking the position of cultural attache.
 
Agam Ben-David and the rest of the list were announced in a ceremony on October 15 at the Palais de Tokyo museum. The event was hosted by the Culture Ministry and French production company The Well.
The list included women from all over France and from a variety of cultural fields. The director of the Fiac art fair and the director of the Series Mania festival are among the women on the list. 


