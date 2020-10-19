Israeli cultural attache named one of France's women of culture

"I believe that the event emphasizes that the importance of those who work in culture should not be underestimated. Recently we have seen proof that our place in society is not guaranteed and we must fight each day," said Agam Ben-David, addressing recent difficulties faced by many involved in the Israeli culture industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My win is due to them," said Agam Ben-David of those who work in the cultural industry in Israel. "I am proud I have the opportunity to represent them in France where they have been received with open arms."



Agam Ben-David has hosted hundreds of Israeli cultural events all across France since taking the position of cultural attache.



Agam Ben-David and the rest of the list were announced in a ceremony on October 15 at the Palais de Tokyo museum. The event was hosted by the Culture Ministry and French production company The Well.

The list included women from all over France and from a variety of cultural fields. The director of the Fiac art fair and the director of the Series Mania festival are among the women on the list.

