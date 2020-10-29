Jewish Agency to hold Yitzhak Rabin memorials in diaspora communities

Hundreds of Jewish Agency emissaries around the world are holding educational and memorial activities for the 25 anniversary of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin's memorial, in coordination with the local Jewish organization in the diaspora communities they are located in.

The educational activities will help enrich the knowledge of people unfamiliar with Rabin's history, his impact and the details centered around his death, and will be held in youth movement groups, schools, universities and Jewish community centers."The late Yitzhak Rabin saw great importance in the connection between the State of Israel and the diaspora Jew - whom he saw as a brave and loyal ally. In his eyes, Israel would not have fulfilled its mission of being a Jewish state had it been detached from the Jewish communities abroad," said Chairman of the Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog.

A memorial plaque in memory of the late Yitzhak Rabin at an elementary school in London (Jewish Agency) Activities will be held in diaspora communities, including the United States, England, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, Russia, Georgia, and France and the Netherlands.

Memorial ceremonies will also be held in the same areas; memorial plaques will be erected and virtual candles will be lit. Some activities will be held online due to coronavirus limitations while other events will be held in person in accordance with local coronavirus restrictions.

"[Rabin] constantly strived to increase the connection between the diaspora community and Israel, he strived to share the Israeli experience with the Jewish communities abroad with the future of Israel in mind - so as to deal with the fateful problems that would face the Jewish people in the future in the years to come.

He additionally had a deep commitment to the immigration to Israel process," Herzog said.