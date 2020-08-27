JFNA launches initiative to help recently unemployed Jewish professionals

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

WASHINGTON - Approximately one in five Jewish community professionals has been laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) estimates. This week, JFNA and JPRO launched "Rise," a new online platform that provides financial tools and career guidance for Jewish community professionals."One of the real tragedies of this pandemic has been the number of people in our community who have lost their jobs," Eric Fingerhut, CEO of JFNA, told The Jerusalem Post. "It has taken a particular toll on those who work in nonprofit organizations, all of which are completely dependent on charitable giving. The numbers are as high as 20 percent of our Jewish communal workforce in North America," he said.Fingerhut said that the JFNA feels a particular obligation and responsibility to help those who have lost their jobs within the Jewish communal setting."We also know this will have a tumbling effect because if someone is laid off from JCC, maybe they then can't afford to pay their day school or they can't afford to send a kid to camp and then the camp is struggling. We're so interconnected in our Jewish communal life that this particular area of concern."The new website offers information about financial relief from the government and Jewish community sources, and the International Association of Jewish Free Loans, whcih provides emergency assistance. "Jewish charitable resources differ from community to community, said Fingerhut. "There are free loans in many communities. There's financial assistance available in many communities."In addition, professionals could also access fully subsidized sessions of career coaching and connect with hiring managers. Fingerhut says that, unfortunately, not everyone could return to their previous job."You have to have jobs that just don't exist [right now]. People who run the gyms, for example, people who manage travel," he said.In partnership with the Network of Jewish Human Services Agencies, "Rise" offers webinars designed to help with job hunting, write resumes, and interview virtually. "We know that the loss of a job is one of the most emotional and challenge, stressful events in somebody's life," Fingerhut continued. "And so, we need emotional support, counseling, mentorship, and that's part of it. A lot of these jobs, people are going to have to switch careers. We can't promise that the job is going to come back to the same field that you were in before. Therefore, jobs career counseling and career assistance are critical."UJA-Jewish Federation of NY was one of the early funders of the new initiative. "UJA has a longstanding commitment to supporting the professionals who work in our Jewish nonprofit sector. The Rise program Career Services are led by extremely talented and experienced coaches who will help many in the field identify and prepare for new career opportunities," said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York.