The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Josh Lafazan, New York's youngest elected official, is running for Congress

The 27-year-old Jewish lawmaker from Long Island hopes to be a unifier and work across the political aisle, but he has his opposition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 05:08
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A Jewish New York politician is running for Congress, hoping to be the youngest Democrat there if elected.
Josh Lafazan, 27, currently represents District 18 in Nassau County, Long Island, and has already served in his position for three terms, being the youngest to ever hold it. In fact, he is the youngest elected official in New York as a whole, after being elected to his school board at the age of 18.
He is set to run to take over New York's 3rd congressional district, as the incumbent, fellow Democrat Tom Suozzi, is making a bid for governor.
"Politicians always talk about standing up," Lafazan said in a video shared over social media after he announced his congressional aspirations.
"I'm Josh Lafazan. And you know what, I'm gonna sit down. Because it's time we recognize the value of a seat."
Lafazan's platform is centered on making Long Island safer and more affordable, lowering property taxes, managing healthcare costs, green initiatives, gun control, fighting the opioid epidemic and fighting COVID.
"But none of that happens if we don't keep this seat in Democrat hands," Lafazan says in his video. "And I'm the Democrat who can do that."
Lafazan's tenure in the Nassau County Legislature saw him fighting for non-partisan issues and make a major emphasis on crossing over the political spectrum to work with others. And it is this tactic, he said, that has seen him pass more bills than any of his fellow legislators. Describing himself as a unifier, this is something he also plans on doing on a federal level, should he make it to Congress, he told the Long Island Herald.
“I will take the same playbook as a member of Congress to make sure I’m delivering for every corner of the district,” he said. “I find the issues that cut across partisan lines and I am relentless in getting things done.”
Lafazan has also made clear his plans on fighting against antisemitism
“My grandfather Boris was a refugee of the Holocaust. Through his eyes, I learned the consequences of what happens when hate directed towards a group of people goes unchecked - and that's why today isn't just about people of Jewish faith standing up and fighting back,” Lafazan said in July at the Stop Antisemitism and Hate Now rally. 
“It's also about all of our allies, and people of good conscience everywhere, understanding the gravity of just how serious things are right now, and realizing they too have a crucial role to play to extinguish Antisemitism and hate in all of its pernicious manifestations. Because we understand all too well the weight of these famous words: ‘All that is required for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.'"
However, Lafazan also has his detractors.
For one, Lafazan has expressed pro-police views, and had advanced a bill that would let police officers sue others who abuse them on duty, including Black Lives Matter protesters, the New York Post reported. 
It is for this reason that some POC and LGBTQ+ activists and leaders have expressed opposition towards his bid for Congress, according to the New York Post.
Further, he has other opposition, as Lafazan isn't alone in gunning for Suozzi's seat, with other Democrats hoping to represent the 3rd district.


Tags new york jewish congress Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett was well-welcomed in the UAE - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

US Iran strategy needs Reagan's spirit

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Finding the true victims of terror

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Understanding the Israel-Poland standoff over the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Amir Elichai

By 2030, tech will redefine the way we manage emergency response - opinion

 By AMIR ELICHAI
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

COVID: Israel to consider 4th vaccine for immuno-suppressed patients

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana 02 vaccine during its clinical trials at a hospital amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Havana, Cuba, June 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by