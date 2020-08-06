The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Latvian Jewish org. urges parliament to push property restitution forward

While Latvia has worked to ensure the preservation of the memory of the Holocaust and promote education and historical study on the subject, progress on property restitution has remained slow.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 6, 2020 16:33
National flag flutters over Latvian central bank headquarters in Riga, Latvia April 9, 2019. (photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
National flag flutters over Latvian central bank headquarters in Riga, Latvia April 9, 2019.
(photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
The Council of Jewish Communities of Latvia called on the country's government to not delay solving the issue of restitution for properties taken from Jews during the Second World War, the Baltic Times reported on Tuesday.
The organization noted the fact that the Trump administration is still taking care to ensure the remembrance of the Holocaust's victims and ensuring the memory of the genocide faced by the Jews at the hands of Nazi Germany lives on for future generations. This is reflected in the recently released JUST Act Report, which the US State Department released to detail the progress of property restitution since the war's end until December 2019.
As indicated by the report, while Latvia has worked to ensure the preservation of the memory of the Holocaust and promote education and historical study of the suffering of the Jews during the Second World War, restitution has progressed slowly. Between 1991 and 2016, Latvia has only restituted a fraction of what was stolen from the Jewish community.
Of the many crimes carried out against the Jews during the Holocaust, property restitution remains among the most relevant today, with millions of Jews throughout central and Eastern Europe having their property forcibly confiscated by both Nazi Germany and by the Soviet Union.
With the number of still-living Holocaust survivors dwindling, the organization has called on the Saeima (Latvia's parliament) to bring at least a minimal amount of compensation for the properties stolen from Jews during the war. The Council of Jewish Communities of Lativa has even identified at least 265 properties that should be restituted, the Baltic Times reported.
"We hope that the government and coalition parties will show political will and courage to take the right decision. We still hope that already soon Latvia will become one of the countries that have fully met their obligations under the Terezin Declaration," the Council of Jewish Communities of Latvia said in a statement, according to the Baltic Times.
The 2009 Terezin Declaration on Holocaust Era Assets is a nonbinding set of guiding principles aimed at faster, more open and transparent restitution of property.
Property restitution remains a hot-button issues in countries throughout Europe, most notably in Poland, where it has remained a sore subject in relations with Israel, and is a prominent talking point in domestic politics. It was also a major point of contention during the country's presidential elections in 2020.
Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags Holocaust latvia Restitution
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by